22.11.2021 19:21:34
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: New Edition of the Rheingold Medal
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: New Edition of the Rheingold Medal
Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG minted another 200 medals made of Rheingold with the "Worms" motif. The medal had been issued in 2015 in an edition of 200, but has long been sold out as it is a rare collector's item.
The weight of the medal is ¼ troy ounce with a natural fineness of 946. The Gold for the medal was extracted from the sediments of the Rhine by a partner of Deutsche Rohstoff and washed by hand in a complex process. It consists of about 95% gold and 5% silver. The silver is a natural component of Rhine gold.
The motif of the medal was developed in cooperation with a medalist who has won many international awards. It tells of the legends of the Nibelungen, the city of Worms and dragons. Deutsche Rohstoff provides further information on the origin and production of the medal at www.goldlegenden.de. The medal can also be ordered from this site. (https://goldlegenden.de/index.php/portfolio-posts/rheingoldmedaille-worms-mit-kapsel/)
Since 1674 coins and medals are known, which were marked as Rhine gold coins. Their minting was reserved for the electors and kings. Well known are, among others, the Rhine gold ducats of the Bavarian kings Maximilian I, Ludwig I and Maximilian II. They are coveted and rare as art and investment objects, since the extraction of Rhine gold has always been very labor-intensive and expensive and only a few kilograms have been processed over the centuries.
Mannheim, 22 November 2021
Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de
Contact
22.11.2021
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|Fax:
|0621 490 817 22
|E-mail:
|gutschlag@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
|WKN:
|A0XYG7, A1R07G
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1251162
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1251162 22.11.2021
