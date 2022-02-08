NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
08.02.2022 14:44:34

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful additional placement of bond 19/24

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful additional placement of bond 19/24

08.02.2022 / 14:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful additional placement of bond 19/24

Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG has successfully increased its bond 19/24 (WKN A2YN3Q, ISIN DE000A2YN3Q8) from EUR 87 million to EUR 100 million. The placement was sold close to the current market price at 102%. The additional funds will be used to finance the further growth of oil and gas production in the USA. The placement was managed by ICF BANK AG of Frankfurt am Main.

Mannheim, 8 February 2022

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as Gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de


08.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
