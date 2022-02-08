|
08.02.2022 14:44:34
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful additional placement of bond 19/24
|
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful additional placement of bond 19/24
Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG has successfully increased its bond 19/24 (WKN A2YN3Q, ISIN DE000A2YN3Q8) from EUR 87 million to EUR 100 million. The placement was sold close to the current market price at 102%. The additional funds will be used to finance the further growth of oil and gas production in the USA. The placement was managed by ICF BANK AG of Frankfurt am Main.
Mannheim, 8 February 2022
Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as Gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de
Contact
08.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|Fax:
|0621 490 817 22
|E-mail:
|gutschlag@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
|WKN:
|A0XYG7, A1R07G
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1278083
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1278083 08.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Rohstoff AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:44
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Erfolgreiche Ausplatzierung der Anleihe 19/24 (EQS Group)
|
14:44
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful additional placement of bond 19/24 (EQS Group)
|
02.02.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek participates in Occidental drilling program (EQS Group)
|
02.02.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek beteiligt sich an Bohrungen von Occidental (EQS Group)
|
20.01.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 2022 guidance raised/EBITDA 2021 above forecast (EQS Group)
|
20.01.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Weitere Erhöhung der Prognose für 2022/ EBITDA 2021 über Prognose (EQS Group)
|
13.12.21