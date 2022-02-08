DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful additional placement of bond 19/24

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG has successfully increased its bond 19/24 (WKN A2YN3Q, ISIN DE000A2YN3Q8) from EUR 87 million to EUR 100 million. The placement was sold close to the current market price at 102%. The additional funds will be used to finance the further growth of oil and gas production in the USA. The placement was managed by ICF BANK AG of Frankfurt am Main.

Mannheim, 8 February 2022

