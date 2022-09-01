|
01.09.2022 14:40:22
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Supervisory Board appoints new Chief Financial Officer
|
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Supervisory Board appoints new Chief Financial Officer
01.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|Fax:
|0621 490 817 22
|E-mail:
|gutschlag@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
|WKN:
|A0XYG7, A1R07G
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1433603
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1433603 01.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Rohstoff AGmehr Nachrichten
|
01.09.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Aufsichtsrat beruft neuen Finanzvorstand (EQS Group)
|
01.09.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Supervisory Board appoints new Chief Financial Officer (EQS Group)
|
10.08.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Stärkstes operatives Halbjahr der Unternehmensgeschichte (EQS Group)
|
10.08.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strongest operating half-year in company history (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG : Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Kaufen (Investegate)
|
11.07.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: EUR 32.5 million net profit in the first half of the year (EQS Group)
|
11.07.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 32,5 Mio. EUR Konzernergebnis im ersten Halbjahr (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG deutsch (EQS Group)