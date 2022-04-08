|
08.04.2022 15:00:03
DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG: dividend announcement
|
DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn
ISIN no. DE0005557508
Securities identification code 555 750
Dividend announcement
On April 7, 2022, the shareholders' meeting approved the use of EUR 3,182,084,560.00 of the EUR 5,887,498,248.28
in unappropriated net income generated in the 2021 financial year for a dividend payment of EUR 0.64 per no par value share carrying dividend rights, and the carrying forward of the remaining balance of EUR 2,705,413,688.28.
The dividend will be paid out to shareholders by the custodian banks via Clearstream Banking AG from April 12, 2022. The settlement agent is Citibank Europe plc. As the dividend is to be paid in full from the tax contribution account in accordance with § 27 ("Contributions other than into nominal capital") of the Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuer gesetz - KStG), payment will be made without deducting capital gains tax or the solidarity surcharge.
Dividends paid to shareholders in Germany are not subject to taxation. There are no tax refunds or tax credits associated with the dividend. In the German tax authorities' view the dividend payment reduces the acquisition costs of the shares for tax purposes.
Bonn, April 2022
In the interest of readability, no distinction has been made between male, female and diverse (m/f/d). All personal designations apply equally to all genders.
08.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)228 181-88880
|Fax:
|+49 (0)228 181-88899
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@telekom.de
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005557508
|WKN:
|555750
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam, NYSE, OTC QX, Tokyo
|EQS News ID:
|1324241
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1324241 08.04.2022
Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG
Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AGmehr Analysen
|06.04.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.04.22
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.22
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.04.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.04.22
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.22
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.04.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.04.22
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.22
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.05.21
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.03.21
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.21
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.02.21
|Deutsche Telekom Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|17,06
|-3,56%
