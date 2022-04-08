DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG: dividend announcement

DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend

Deutsche Telekom AG: dividend announcement



08.04.2022 / 15:00

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn

ISIN no. DE0005557508

Securities identification code 555 750

Dividend announcement

On April 7, 2022, the shareholders' meeting approved the use of EUR 3,182,084,560.00 of the EUR 5,887,498,248.28

in unappropriated net income generated in the 2021 financial year for a dividend payment of EUR 0.64 per no par value share carrying dividend rights, and the carrying forward of the remaining balance of EUR 2,705,413,688.28.

The dividend will be paid out to shareholders by the custodian banks via Clearstream Banking AG from April 12, 2022. The settlement agent is Citibank Europe plc. As the dividend is to be paid in full from the tax contribution account in accordance with § 27 ("Contributions other than into nominal capital") of the Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuer­ gesetz - KStG), payment will be made without deducting capital gains tax or the solidarity surcharge.

Dividends paid to shareholders in Germany are not subject to taxation. There are no tax refunds or tax credits associated with the dividend. In the German tax authorities' view the dividend payment reduces the acquisition costs of the shares for tax purposes.

Bonn, April 2022

Deutsche Telekom AG

The Board of Management

