08.04.2022 15:00:03

DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG: dividend announcement

DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend
Deutsche Telekom AG: dividend announcement

08.04.2022 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn

ISIN no. DE0005557508

Securities identification code 555 750

Dividend announcement

On April 7, 2022, the shareholders' meeting approved the use of EUR 3,182,084,560.00 of the EUR 5,887,498,248.28

in unappropriated net income generated in the 2021 financial year for a dividend payment of EUR 0.64 per no par value share carrying dividend rights, and the carrying forward of the remaining balance of EUR 2,705,413,688.28.

The dividend will be paid out to shareholders by the custodian banks via Clearstream Banking AG from April 12, 2022. The settlement agent is Citibank Europe plc. As the dividend is to be paid in full from the tax contribution account in accordance with § 27 ("Contributions other than into nominal capital") of the Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuer­ gesetz - KStG), payment will be made without deducting capital gains tax or the solidarity surcharge.

Dividends paid to shareholders in Germany are not subject to taxation. There are no tax refunds or tax credits associated with the dividend. In the German tax authorities' view the dividend payment reduces the acquisition costs of the shares for tax purposes.

Bonn, April 2022
Deutsche Telekom AG
The Board of Management

In the interest of readability, no distinction has been made between male, female and diverse (m/f/d). All personal designations apply equally to all genders.

 


08.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 181-88880
Fax: +49 (0)228 181-88899
E-mail: investor.relations@telekom.de
Internet: www.telekom.com
ISIN: DE0005557508
WKN: 555750
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam, NYSE, OTC QX, Tokyo
EQS News ID: 1324241

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1324241  08.04.2022 

