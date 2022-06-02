DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

02.06.2022 / 15:04

Press Release

Deutsche Wohnen: Annual General Meeting approves all items on agenda

Berlin, 2 June 2022. At todays Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE approved all of the items on the agenda with a clear majority. A total of around 94 per cent of the share capital with voting rights was represented at the Annual General Meeting, which was once again conducted online because of the corona pandemic. The main shareholder with 86.87 per cent is Vonovia SE. The voting results are published in detail at www.deutsche-wohnen.com/hv.

The agenda covered, amongst other items, the election of five members of the Supervisory Board. Accordingly, the Annual General Meeting elected Helene von Roeder, Dr Fabian Heß, Peter Hohlbein, Christoph Schauerte and Simone Schumacher onto the Supervisory Board. As a result, the composition of the Supervisory Board remained as it had been as of 1 January 2022. Helene von Roeder will continue as chair of the Supervisory Board, Dr Florian Stetter as deputy chair.

The Annual General Meeting was conducted for the first time by Helene von Roeder. The entire Management Board in its new configuration, with Konstantina Kanellopoulos and Lars Urbansky as Co-CEOs and Olaf Weber as CFO, provided an overview of a successful business year in 2021 and of the opportunities arising from a merger with Vonovia.

The Management Board expressly thanked all the employees, who, despite the pandemic and the upcoming changes within the company, continue to perform to a high standard every day and make the success of Deutsche Wohnen possible. The Management Board also expressed its dismay at the war of aggression against Ukraine and gave an assurance that Deutsche Wohnen will continue to actively support Ukrainian refugees among other things with housing. To date, more than 100 flats have been made available to those affected.

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 31 March 2022, the portfolio comprised a total of around 143,200 units, of which 140,600 were residential and around 2,600 commercial.

