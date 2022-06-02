|
02.06.2022 15:04:24
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE:
|
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Press Release
Deutsche Wohnen: Annual General Meeting approves all items on agenda
Berlin, 2 June 2022. At todays Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE approved all of the items on the agenda with a clear majority. A total of around 94 per cent of the share capital with voting rights was represented at the Annual General Meeting, which was once again conducted online because of the corona pandemic. The main shareholder with 86.87 per cent is Vonovia SE. The voting results are published in detail at www.deutsche-wohnen.com/hv.
The agenda covered, amongst other items, the election of five members of the Supervisory Board. Accordingly, the Annual General Meeting elected Helene von Roeder, Dr Fabian Heß, Peter Hohlbein, Christoph Schauerte and Simone Schumacher onto the Supervisory Board. As a result, the composition of the Supervisory Board remained as it had been as of 1 January 2022. Helene von Roeder will continue as chair of the Supervisory Board, Dr Florian Stetter as deputy chair.
The Annual General Meeting was conducted for the first time by Helene von Roeder. The entire Management Board in its new configuration, with Konstantina Kanellopoulos and Lars Urbansky as Co-CEOs and Olaf Weber as CFO, provided an overview of a successful business year in 2021 and of the opportunities arising from a merger with Vonovia.
The Management Board expressly thanked all the employees, who, despite the pandemic and the upcoming changes within the company, continue to perform to a high standard every day and make the success of Deutsche Wohnen possible. The Management Board also expressed its dismay at the war of aggression against Ukraine and gave an assurance that Deutsche Wohnen will continue to actively support Ukrainian refugees among other things with housing. To date, more than 100 flats have been made available to those affected.
Deutsche Wohnen
Important note
Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
02.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 89786-5413
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 89786-5419
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
|Internet:
|https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HN5C6
|WKN:
|A0HN5C
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1367557
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1367557 02.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Analysen
|02.02.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.01.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
|19.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
|15.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.02.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.01.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
|19.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
|15.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.02.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.01.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.08.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.08.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
|19.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
|28.09.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
|13.11.20
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.11.20
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.10.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.09.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|25,15
|0,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOPEC im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt stiegen am Donnerstag deutlich an. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte mussten überwiegend Einbußen verkraften.