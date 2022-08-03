DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for H1 2022

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for H1 2022



03.08.2022 / 07:15

Deutsche Wohnen Publishes Preliminary Results for H1 2022

Berlin, August 3, 2022. Following the half year results of its majority shareholder, Vonovia SE, Deutsche Wohnen SE publishes the following KPIs for the first half of 2022. The numbers are preliminary.

During the first six months, Deutsche Wohnen SE generated an FFO I of 273.2 million ( 0.69 per share). The portfolio valuation resulted in a gain from the fair value measurement of investment properties of 928.1 million and contributed to an Adj. NAV increase to 22,804.4 million ( 57.45 per share).

The publication of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements for the first half year 2022 is scheduled for August 5, 2022.

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 30 June 2022, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

