Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.08.2022 07:15:02

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for H1 2022

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for H1 2022

03.08.2022 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Corporate News

 
Deutsche Wohnen Publishes Preliminary Results for H1 2022

Berlin, August 3, 2022. Following the half year results of its majority shareholder, Vonovia SE, Deutsche Wohnen SE publishes the following KPIs for the first half of 2022. The numbers are preliminary.

During the first six months, Deutsche Wohnen SE generated an FFO I of  273.2 million ( 0.69 per share). The portfolio valuation resulted in a gain from the fair value measurement of investment properties of  928.1 million and contributed to an Adj. NAV increase to  22,804.4 million ( 57.45 per share).

The publication of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements for the first half year 2022 is scheduled for August 5, 2022.

 

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 30 June 2022, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

 

Important note

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as will, expect, believe, estimate, intend, endeavour, assume and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.


Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

03.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1411497

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1411497  03.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411497&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Analysen

26.07.22 Deutsche Wohnen Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.07.22 Deutsche Wohnen Overweight Barclays Capital
02.02.22 Deutsche Wohnen Overweight Barclays Capital
05.01.22 Deutsche Wohnen Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
25.11.21 Deutsche Wohnen Sell Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Wohnen SE 24,13 -1,95% Deutsche Wohnen SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Spannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: ATX im Plus -- DAX steigt -- Wall -Street auf Vortagsniveau -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich stärker. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentiert mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen