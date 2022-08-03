DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for H1 2022

|
Deutsche Wohnen SE Publishes Preliminary Results for H1 2022
Berlin, August 3, 2022. Following the half year results of its majority shareholder, Vonovia SE, Deutsche Wohnen SE publishes the following KPIs for the first half of 2022. The numbers are preliminary.
During the first six months, Deutsche Wohnen SE generated an FFO I of 273.2 million ( 0.69 per share). The portfolio valuation resulted in a gain from the fair value measurement of investment properties of 928.1 million and contributed to an Adj. NAV increase to 22,804.4 million ( 57.45 per share).
The publication of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements for the first half year 2022 is scheduled for August 5, 2022.
Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 30 June 2022, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.
Important note
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.
To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as will, expect, believe, estimate, intend, endeavour, assume and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Analysen zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Analysen
|26.07.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.01.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Warburg Research
