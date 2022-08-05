DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Stable Performance in the First Half 2022

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Stable Performance in the First Half 2022



05.08.2022 / 07:00

Corporate News

Half-year Results January to June 2022

Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the First Half 2022

FFO I of 273.2 million (0.69 per share)

Adj. NAV increased to 22,804.4 million (57.45 per share)

Stable outlook and guidance confirmed

Berlin, August 5, 2022. Deutsche Wohnen SE delivered a stable operating performance in the first half-year 2022. The portfolio volume was ca. 15,000 apartments smaller compared to the prior-year period (primarily as a result of the disposal to the City of Berlin). Accounting for this volume effect, Deutsche Wohnen looks back on a successful first six months.

Olaf Weber, CFO of Deutsche Wohnen commented: Deutsche Wohnen continued its successful development in the first half-year. The key metrics are in line with our expectations. The value growth in our portfolio is also the result of our investments in the quality of our assets. Against the background of our performance during the first six months we confirm our guidance for the current financial year.

The segment revenue from Residential Property Management was 598.1 million (-5.1%), which was particularly driven by a 9.5% smaller residential portfolio. The in-place rent per square meter was 7.42. The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.8%.

Other relevant KPIs also saw a stable development. The FFO I was 273.2 million, which was 6.2% lower than in H1 2021. On a per-share basis, the FFO 1 came to 0.69 compared to 0.85 in the prior-year period. This was mainly attributable to the higher number of shares following the convertible bonds conversion in the context of the business combination with Vonovia. The adjusted NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) grew by 5.6% since year-end 2021 to 22,804.4 million (57.45 per share). This increase was largely driven by the 928.1 million gain from the fair value measurement of investment properties. The LTV was 27.9%.

Guidance confirmed

Against the background of a solid first six months, Deutsche Wohnen confirms its guidance for the current financial year.

Key numbers

P&L H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Segment earnings from Residential Property Management million 340.1 373.3 -8.9% Segment earnings from Disposals million 9.6 -0.5 n.m. Segment earnings from Nursing Operations million 28.9 24.1 19.9% Segment earnings from Nursing Assets million 13.4 15.6 -14.1% EBITDA (excl. fair value changes of investment properties) million 343.1 349.3 -1.8% Profit for the period million 927.3 256.4 >100% FFO I million 273.2 291.4 -6.2% FFO I per share 0.69 0.85 -19.0% Balance sheet June 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Change Investment properties million 29,822.4 28,730.5 3.8% Equity million 18,146.5 17,203.4 5.5% LTV % 27.9 28.6 -70bps ICR X times 8.9 6.6 2.3 NAV million 22,804.4 21,588.7 5.6% NAV per share 57.45 54.39 5.6% Non-financial KPIs June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change Number of owned residential units 139,993 154,752 -9.5% In-place rent (residential) /sqm 7.42 7.15 3.8% Vacancy rate (residential) % 1.8% 1.6% 20bps

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 30 June 2022, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

