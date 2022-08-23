DGAP-News: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ appoints Dr. Petra Mayer to the Board of Management

DGAP-News: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Petra Mayer to join the Board of Management as COO on November 1, 2022

She will be responsible for the new operations resort

The Supervisory Board of DEUTZ AG is continuing its restructuring of the Board of Management. Dr. Petra Mayer will be joining the Board of Management on November 1, 2022. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr. Mayer will be responsible for the newly created operations division.

Dietmar Voggenreiter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at DEUTZ AG: The reorganisation of the Board of Management is progressing well. We are delighted that, in Dr. Mayer, we have gained a proven expert in production and quality. Her experience and technical expertise are the perfect complement for our Board of Management team.

Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte, Chief Executive Officer of DEUTZ AG: I am very much looking forward to working with Petra Mayer on the Board of Management. This is a real win for all of us at DEUTZ. Together with the Board of Management team, we will continue the positive business development from the first half of the year as well as implementing the Powering Progress strategy and transformation program. Dr. Mayers experience in operations will be invaluable when it comes to making the transformation of our business models a success.

Petra Mayer has been a Senior Vice President responsible for the Seat Belt Systems product line within the Passive Safety Systems division at ZF Friedrichshafen AG since 2019. After completing her engineering degree at Friedrich Alexander University in Erlangen-Nürnberg, she gained her doctorate in engineering sciences at the University of Stuttgarts process technology department in 1997. Mayer then embarked on her professional career at the start-up Lundin Filter, before switching to the automotive industry in 2000 initially at Continental, then at Autoliv. Since 2016, Mayer has held a number of management positions at ZF.

Despite the difficult geopolitical situation, DEUTZ AG has made a successful start to 2022 and recently confirmed the upward trend in its operating performance with the publication of the first-half results. In the first half of the year, DEUTZ achieved an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.6%, compared with 2.2% in the same period last year, on revenue of 930 million, which was up 21%. Orders on hand increased by 44% to almost 770 million after 6 months, promising a successful second-half.

About DEUTZ AG

DEUTZ AG, a publicly traded company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is one of the worlds leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems. Its core competencies are the development, production, distribution, and servicing of drive solutions in the power range up to 620 kW for off-highway applications. The current portfolio extends from diesel, gas, and hydrogen engines to hybrid and all-electric drives. DEUTZ drives are used in a wide range of applications including construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment such as forklift trucks and lifting platforms, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, and boats used for private or commercial purposes. DEUTZ has around 4,750 employees worldwide and over 800 sales and service partners in more than 130 countries. It generated revenue of around 1.6 billion in 2021. Further information is available at www.deutz.com.