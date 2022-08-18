DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Annual General Meeting sets course for strategic growth

|
18.08.2022 16:57:21
|
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Annual General Meeting sets course for strategic growth
Grünwald, 18 August 2022 - At today's Annual General Meeting of DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN DE000A1R1CC4), the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board informed the company's shareholders about the financial year 2021. Accordingly, the Group was able to achieve its targets in the reporting period; the forecast for the current financial year was confirmed by the Board of Management.
All items on the agenda were approved by the Annual General Meeting with a clear majority. The resolutions put to the vote included the retention of the balance sheet profit from the 2021 financial year, the election of the auditing company Grant Thornton AG as auditor, the approval of the remuneration report and the transfer of the company's registered office to the operating unit in Cologne. An objection to the resolution adopted under agenda item 2 was filed for recording by the notary public.
In addition to the operational and financial development in the 2021 business year, the Executive Board explained the strategic orientation as well as the opportunities that the company will have in the future. "We are pleased about the participation and the personal exchange with our shareholders. With a participation of more than 84.84% of the share capital, the Annual General Meeting today made decisions that set the course for strategic growth in the Middle East and Eastern Europe," said Executive Board member Hans-Joachim von Wartenberg.
The detailed voting results are available on the Companys website at https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.
About DF Group
DF Group is a global specialist in foreign trade financing with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Deutsche Forfait focuses on food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial companies, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive financial experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks and financial service providers the right financing solution.
Contact:
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
Investor Relations / Press:
Stefanie Eberding
18.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 21551900-0
|Fax:
|+49 89 21551900-9
|E-mail:
|dfag@dfag.de
|Internet:
|www.dfag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
|WKN:
|A2AA20, A1R1CC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1423583
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1423583 18.08.2022 CET/CEST
