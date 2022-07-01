|
01.07.2022 12:00:02
DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: New date for the 2022 Annual General Meeting has been set
|
DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: New date for the 2022 Annual General Meeting has been set
Grünwald, 1 July 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) is now scheduled to take place on 18 August 2022 in Cologne. The Board of Management invites the shareholders of the company to an attendance meeting - the venue is the Mediapark in Cologne.
Due to a necessary correction of the 2021 annual financial statements, the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June was postponed.
The notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022 will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) by 12 July 2022 and made available on the company's website at https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/.
About DF Group
DF Group is a specialist in foreign trade financing with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Deutsche Forfait focuses on food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial companies, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive financial experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks and financial service providers the right financing solution.
Contact:
Investor Relations / Press:
01.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 21551900-0
|Fax:
|+49 89 21551900-9
|E-mail:
|dfag@dfag.de
|Internet:
|www.dfag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
|WKN:
|A2AA20, A1R1CC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1389033
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1389033 01.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!