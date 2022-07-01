DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: New date for the 2022 Annual General Meeting has been set

DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

DF Deutsche Forfait AG: New date for the 2022 Annual General Meeting has been set



01.07.2022 / 12:00

New date of the Annual General Meeting to be 18 August 2022

Board of Management invites shareholders to attend the meeting in Cologne

Grünwald, 1 July 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) is now scheduled to take place on 18 August 2022 in Cologne. The Board of Management invites the shareholders of the company to an attendance meeting - the venue is the Mediapark in Cologne.

Due to a necessary correction of the 2021 annual financial statements, the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June was postponed.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022 will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) by 12 July 2022 and made available on the company's website at https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/.



About DF Group

DF Group is a specialist in foreign trade financing with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Deutsche Forfait focuses on food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial companies, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive financial experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks and financial service providers the right financing solution.



