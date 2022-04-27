|
DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year
DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year
Grünwald, 27 April 2022 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN DE000A2AA204) today published its consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021.
Due to a lower tax effect compared to the previous year, resulting from the capitalisation of deferred tax assets for the carryforward of unused tax losses in the amount of EUR 2.0 Mio. (previous year EUR 3.2), the consolidated result of EUR 6.8 Mio. remained at the previous year's level.
Provided that the economic and political environment remains stable in the coming months, especially in the target regions, the negative effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be limited and the tensions between the USA and Iran do not increase, DF Group is expected to achieve a significantly higher business volume, a slightly higher gross profit and consolidated net income before taxes in the financial year 2022 compared to the previous year.
The 2021 Annual Report of DF Deutsche Forfait AG is available as of today on the company's website at https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/publications/.
DF Group is a global specialist in foreign trade financing with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Deutsche Forfait focuses on food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial companies, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive financial experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks and financial service providers the right financing solution.
