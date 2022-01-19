DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: 2022 off to an excellent start - with around 40,000 sqm of office space in Frankfurt let to Deutsche Bank

|
19.01.2022 07:30:01
DIC Asset AG: 2022 off to an excellent start - with around 40,000 sqm of office space in Frankfurt let to Deutsche Bank
Frankfurt am Main, 19 January 2022. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, started 2022 off with a successful large-scale letting transaction.
DIC renewed the bank's unexpired lease agreement for about 32,000 sqm at the IBC office scheme in Frankfurt early on while letting an additional unit of 7,700 sqm to the bank. The lease term for a total of 39,700 sqm of state-of-the-art office space in the office tower approximates ten years. What is so special about it: Deutsche Bank has requested an office structure fit for tomorrow's New Work format. DIC is therefore remodelling the third and fourth floors and the upper floors 26-29 according to an innovative "New Work" - concept.
"This letting transaction is not just of an exceptional scale for the office market of Frankfurt am Main, but is also a special sign pointing toward the office of the future. Deutsche Bank clearly commits itself to the physical office as workplace, redefining it as a location for creative interaction. What convinced the bank to move ahead was not just our offer of a highly attractive property but also - and this we appreciate even more - by our sensitivity for the bank's needs in regard to modern work formats and by our creative solutions for meeting these reeds," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.
The IBC scheme counts among the top three locations of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt. The total floor area in the IBC of 84,000 sqm is spread across three building sections, and fully occupied by prestigious blue-chip tenants on long-term leases.
Sustainability in the building's operation
The landmark property has been certified to the LEED Gold standard for sustainable construction methods. In addition, sustainability aspects play, and will keep playing, a key role in the day-to-day operation of the building. For example, EV charging stations have already been installed at the Campus, while preparations to install charging stations for electric bikes are under way. As one of several measures taken to promote biodiversity, additional bee hotels will be set up on the rooftop of the building. Moreover, the technical specifications of the building will be optimised for a yet more efficient and resource-conserving operation.
About DIC Asset AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment represents the proprietary real estate portfolio of DIC Asset AG. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.
DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.
