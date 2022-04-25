DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG counts among the sustainability leaders in the international real estate industry

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Real Estate

DIC Asset AG counts among the sustainability leaders in the international real estate industry



25.04.2022 / 07:30

Press Release

DIC Asset AG counts among the sustainability leaders in the international real estate industry

Best-of-class score in ESG rating by Sustainalytics

S&P CSA rating 2021 improved by eight points, scoring 26

Next sustainability report to be published in May

Frankfurt am Main, 25 April 2022. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, completed the ESG rating process conducted by the renowned international rating agency Sustainalytics with an excellent performance among industry peers. With an overall score of 9.2 (ESG risk rating), DIC counted among the top 3% within the real estate industry during the last reporting period (ranking 25th out of 1,046) and among the top 4% (6th out of 160) among the real estate management companies. The year before, Sustainalytics had already issued a second-party opinion on DIC's green bond.

DIC also reported a significant improvement in its S&P CSA rating for 2021 as its score increased by 8 points to 26. This puts DIC among the best 39% among the companies belonging in the international real estate industry.

"We create living spaces with our properties. This comes with a special kind of responsibility. It is therefore out of a deep conviction that we commit ourselves to the implementation of our ESG strategy goals. Our tenants, our investors and our shareholders can rest assured that we will reliably manage to reconcile economic and environmental aspirations. It is one of the success criteria by which our performance is measured. And the latest ratings go to show that we deliver excellent results and count among the best companies within the industry," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.

Last year, DIC had already managed to improve its ESG ratings by MSCI (now an "A" score) and by the Carbon Disclosure Project (now a "C" score), and the company expects to keep improving its performance in the years ahead.

DIC's next sustainability report will be published in May, and will include an update on the company's comprehensive ESG roadmap while also reporting on the progress made with the stated objectives.



About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (incl. VIB Vermögen AG). Pro forma, we manage 349 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 13.0 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment represents the proprietary real estate portfolio. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

