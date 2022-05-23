|
23.05.2022 07:30:05
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG lets more than 11,200 sqm of office space
DIC Asset AG
DIC Asset AG lets more than 11,200 sqm of office space
Frankfurt am Main, 23 May 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, completed several lease signings for a combined floor area of about 11,200 sqm in office properties located in Eschborn near Frankfurt. The properties are held by a special AIF of DICs Office Balance investment fund series.
In one case, DICs team in Frankfurt managed to persuade the European payment service provider based in the Loftwerk at Helfmann-Park 7 to commit itself long-term to the site and to expand its footprint at the same time. While renewing its current lease for 4,900 sqm, the tenant rented additional 2,600 sqm of office space on a long-term lease. The DIC team also closed a new lease agreement with a marketing company for a 260 sqm unit. As a result, the DGNB Gold certified office ensemble remains fully occupied by both these new tenants and the incumbent blue-chip tenants.
Long-term leases were also signed for accommodation in two office buildings in the southern part of Eschborn. Two incumbent tenants at the seven-storey property at Mergenthalerallee 15-21 renewed their leases for a combined floor area of 2,680 sqm, while a Japanese company signed a new lease for a 328 sqm unit. At the property at Rahmannstrasse 11 in Eschborn-Süd a co-working space provider will move into flexible modern offices owned by DIC. This incoming tenant rented 440 sqm on a new lease.
These successful lettings illustrate once again that there is no sign of a general trend to downscale offices, and that requests for lease renewals and extensions keep coming in all the time. Of course, the occupier requirements for their layout concepts have shifted, but it is no problem for us to meet these with our quick and creative approach, our high-end products and our bespoke consultancy, commented Christian Fritzsche, Managing Director of DIC Onsite, a subsidiary of DIC.
About DIC Asset AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.
DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.
23.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
