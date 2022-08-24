DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Start of construction for innovation parc

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

DIC Asset AG: Start of construction for innovation parc



24.08.2022 / 07:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

DIC Asset AG: Start of construction for innovation parc

Completion scheduled for early 2023

Highly flexible modern spaces

Green Building standard after DGNB Gold certification

Frankfurt am Main / Langenhagen, 24 August 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, and Bertram Projektmanagement GmbH, a Hanover-based property developer specialising in commercial real estate, jointly laid the foundation stone for their innovation parc development. Upon completion of the earthworks in June, general contractor Goldbeck has now started with the structural engineering works of the high-end logistics property near Hanover Airport in the suburb of Langenhagen. Its completion is scheduled for early 2023.

DIC acquired the new-build logistics development from Bertram Project Management GmbH within the framework of a forward deal. The speculative development will create about 15,000 sqm of industrial and commercial space with rental units measuring between 2,500 sqm and 10,000 sqm on a plot of 33,000 sqm. The rental units can be flexibly adapted to the needs of incoming tenants and be used either as light industrial units or urban storage units. The site is licensed to operate 24/7, making it attractive for logistics service providers as well as for small and medium-sized enterprises in the industrial, retail or e-commerce sectors.

It is a pleasure for us to be realising this fascinating project within a dynamic market environment together with the team of Bertram Projektmanagement GmbH. The Hanover/Langenhagen area is defined by strong demand for modern and flexible logistics and city logistics units. We are getting a lot of inquiries from medium-sized companies, and are already in talks with a variety of tenant leads, reported Martin Birkert, Head of Logistics at DIC.

The plot is located on Erdinger Strasse inside the Godshorn trading estate in Langenhagen in the immediate vicinity of Hanover Airport. The site benefits from its very convenient access to the inter-regional highway network in the directions north-south (A7 motorway) and east-west (A2 and A352 motorways) and from its proximity to major North Sea ports. It is an ideal location for the regional and export-driven distribution of goods.

The logistics property is planned to be particularly energy-efficient and to meet the strictest sustainability standards. It is also intended to seek its certification under the Gold sustainability standard of the DGNB German Sustainable Building Council.

Project supervision is provided by the Allianz Lejeune & Pflüger architectural firm while the NAI Apollo estate agency has been retained for marketing the property.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 357 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

