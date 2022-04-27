DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG strengthens equity by offering proven scrip dividend

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Dividend

DIC Asset AG strengthens equity by offering proven scrip dividend



27.04.2022 / 07:30

Press release



DIC Asset AG strengthens equity by offering proven scrip dividend

Shareholder offered dividend choice for fifth consecutive time

Issuance of new shares to inject c. EUR 17.9 million in equity

Number of shares to increase by around 1.6% (1,291,203 new no-par value shares)

New shares expected to be admitted to trading by 4 May 2022

Frankfurt am Main, 27 April 2022. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, gave its shareholders the choice of a scrip dividend in what is already the fifth time the option was offered, and met with a positive response. Shareholders were once again able to choose to have their dividend distributed in whole or in part either as cash payout or in the form of new company shares, this time for the 2021 financial year. The acceptance rate was 40.54% (previous year: 47.27%), so that a total of 1,291,203 new shares is expected to be credited to the securities accounts of participating shareholders, and to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 4 May 2022. Following registration of the capital increase in the commercial register on 26 April 2022, the total number of DIC shares outstanding is 83,152,366 now, which implies an increase by about 1.6%. The gross proceeds from the issuance of new shares add up to c. EUR 17.9 million, and strengthen the company's equity base.

"In terms of scrip dividends, DIC plays a pioneering role - it has proven a valuable component of our funding strategy in the years since we introduced the option. Moreover, it presents an opportunity for our investors to expand their long-term commitment in DIC in a steady manner and at attractive conditions," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.

On 24 March 2022, the company set the dividend for the 2021 financial year at EUR 0.75 while once again offering the choice of cash or scrip dividend. In order to cover possible tax obligations, the amount of EUR 0.21 per share will be disbursed on 2 May 2022, regardless of whether a cash or scrip dividend was chosen. That same day, the balance from converting the dividend into shares, if any, will be paid out in cash. Overall, a total of c. 33.2 million pro-rata dividend claims in the amount of EUR 0.54 per share were exchanged for 1,291,203 new shares in the company. The subscription price was EUR 13.878 while the subscription ratio was 25.7 to 1.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We manage a pro-forma total of 349 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 13.0 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

