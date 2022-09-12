DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG takes double gold at this years EPRA award

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Annual Report

12.09.2022

DIC Asset AG takes double gold at this years EPRA award

Annual report wins gold in repeat performance: commended for transparency and clarity of communication

First-time gold score for sustainability report: clear-cut sustainability targets communicated

Frankfurt am Main, 12 September 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, was honoured by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) as it received a gold award both for its current financial and ESG reporting in 2021. It is the highest accolade to be achieved.

Transparency is of the essence for us. We are operating within an industry that puts a premium on winning and retaining the trust of tenants and investors. And naturally, we want the capital market to have faith in us as well. To have been cited for our clarity of communication, and to have been cited not just once but twice, makes us more than happy, commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC. Especially in regard to our ESG strategy, we communicated clear-cut and verifiable targets, and we have every intention to deliver a best-in-class performance within the industry.

The award-winning sustainability report recently published by DIC specifies the companys intention to reduce the carbon output of real estate held in its proprietary portfolio by 40% per square metre by 2030. At the same time, DIC has stepped up its green finance activities in recent years, and clearly focuses on expanding the green building share in its own portfolio while also focusing on a manage-to-ESG strategy in its portfolio development. The company is firmly resolved to play a pioneering role in the effort to increase sustainability in the real estate sector.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 357 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

