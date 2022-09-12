Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 07:30:06

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG takes double gold at this years EPRA award

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Annual Report
DIC Asset AG takes double Gold at this years EPRA award

12.09.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

DIC Asset AG takes double gold at this years EPRA award

  • Annual report wins gold in repeat performance: commended for transparency and clarity of communication
  • First-time gold score for sustainability report: clear-cut sustainability targets communicated

Frankfurt am Main, 12 September 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, was honoured by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) as it received a gold award both for its current financial and ESG reporting in 2021. It is the highest accolade to be achieved.

Transparency is of the essence for us. We are operating within an industry that puts a premium on winning and retaining the trust of tenants and investors. And naturally, we want the capital market to have faith in us as well. To have been cited for our clarity of communication, and to have been cited not just once but twice, makes us more than happy, commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC. Especially in regard to our ESG strategy, we communicated clear-cut and verifiable targets, and we have every intention to deliver a best-in-class performance within the industry.

The award-winning sustainability report recently published by DIC specifies the companys intention to reduce the carbon output of real estate held in its proprietary portfolio by 40% per square metre by 2030. At the same time, DIC has stepped up its green finance activities in recent years, and clearly focuses on expanding the green building share in its own portfolio while also focusing on a manage-to-ESG strategy in its portfolio development. The company is firmly resolved to play a pioneering role in the effort to increase sustainability in the real estate sector.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 357 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

 

IR/PR Contact DIC Asset AG:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Str. 20 MainTor Primus

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de

 

 


12.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1439781

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1439781  12.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439781&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DIC Asset AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DIC Asset AGmehr Analysen

25.08.22 DIC Asset Buy Warburg Research
22.08.22 DIC Asset Kaufen DZ BANK
03.08.22 DIC Asset Buy Baader Bank
02.08.22 DIC Asset Buy Warburg Research
02.08.22 DIC Asset Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DIC Asset AG 10,06 2,24% DIC Asset AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Wochenstart: ATX und DAX sehr stark -- Japans Leitindex schließt fester - Feiertag in China
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Montagshandel mit deutlichen Kursaufschlägen. An der japanischen Börse griffen die Anleger am Montag zu, in Hongkong und Festland-China wurde zum Wochenauftakt feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen