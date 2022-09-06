DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Uptown Tower and Campus C meet Green Building standard

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/ESG

DIC Asset AG: Uptown Tower and Campus C meet Green Building standard

Uptown Tower and Campus C awarded Very Good BREEAM In-Use rating

Number of green buildings in Commercial Portfolio keeps growing

ESG strategy implemented as planned in both segments

Frankfurt am Main, 6 September 2022. A few days ago, DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, received green building certificates for the Uptown Tower and Campus C, two properties the company acquired in Munich last year. As expected, they achieved the Very Good BREEAM In-Use level offered by the international sustainability label. This brings the number of green buildings in the proprietary portfolio up to six. The Uptown Tower was placed with a group of institutional investors near the end of 2021.

We dont compromise in terms of sustainability. We develop our portfolio consistently along ESG lines and see ourselves as an innovative pacesetter for our industry in this context. We just developed another two properties that scored a very good sustainability rating. These certificates demonstrate that we generate value for our stakeholders and for the benefit of the environment. When it comes to responsibility, you can rely on DIC, commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.

More details on the properties:

With its 37 storeys, the Uptown Tower is considered the highest building in Bavaria. Standing 146 metres tall, it is a signature feature of Munichs skyline. The property, which occupies a highly attractive office location, is fully occupied by Telefónica Deutschland. The Campus C scheme in the immediate vicinity of the high-rise has a lettable area of 9,200 sqm and is used by DICs subsidiary DIC Onsite GmbH as regional office, among other tenants. In the owner-occupied sub-areas of the building, DIC implemented a modern New Work concept.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 357 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

