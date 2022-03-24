DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 approves dividend in the amount of EUR 0.75 per share

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

DIC Asset AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 approves dividend in the amount of EUR 0.75 per share



24.03.2022 / 13:00

Press Release

DIC Asset AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 approves dividend in the amount of EUR 0.75 per share

All items of business approved by large majorities

Payout ratio equal to 57% of funds from operations (FFO)

Choice between scrip dividend and cash dividend, like in prior years

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt, Eberhard Vetter and Dr. Angela Geerling elected to Supervisory Board

Frankfurt am Main, 24 March 2022. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, hosted its 2022 Annual General Meeting today, during which all items of business were approved by large majorities.

In her key note, CEO Sonja Wärntges looked back on a successful year of 2021. She also gave an account of the good start into the ongoing year, specifically about the acquisition of a majority stake in VIB Vermögen AG, a public company active primarily in the logistics sector. The transaction instantly increased the real estate assets under DIC's management to a pro-forma total of more than EUR 13 billion.

"By taking this strategically significant step, we are further expanding the position of DIC as a leading office and logistics player on the German market for commercial real estate. As a logistics location, Germany represents a key connecting link along major European transport corridors. It is in this sector that we reinforced our position now, and significantly so. With the very successful year of 2021 now behind us, we started off by laying the foundation for further growth in the financial year now under way," said Sonja Wärntges as she described the company's outlook for 2022.

The dividend approved for the 2022 financial year amounts to EUR 0.75 and implies a 7% year-on-year increase (previous year: EUR 0.70). The payout ratio remains stable on the prior-year level of 57% of the "funds from operations" (FFO) (previous year: 57%). As in the years before, shareholders may choose to receive their dividends either in cash or in the form of new shares (scrip dividend). Relative to the XETRA closing price at the year-end 2021, this results in a dividend yield of 4.9%.

In other resolutions, the actions of Management Board and Supervisory Board during the 2021 financial year were approved today. Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt, Eberhard Vetter and Dr. Angela Geerling were elected to the company's Ssupervisory Board. Moreover, the BDO auditing firm was elected as auditor for the 2022 financial year, and the remuneration report for Management Board and Supervisory Board was discussed.

