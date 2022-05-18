|
18.05.2022 07:29:24
DGAP-News: DIC Asset sets itself a clear target 40% carbon reduction by 2030
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Press release
DIC Asset sets itself a clear target 40% carbon reduction by 2030
Frankfurt am Main, 18 May 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, published its Sustainability Report for 2021 today. In its report, the company defines the clear objective of cutting the carbon emissions of its existing portfolio properties (Commercial Portfolio) by 40% until 2030.
We will prosper as a company if we create values for all of our stakeholder, and this means beyond our reliably and decidedly successful financials. It includes our responsibility towards the society and the world we live in. We have set out a clear goal, and we will let ourselves be judged by it: We intend to cut the carbon emissions of our existing property portfolio by 40%. We have the strength and the know-how to take the lead within our industry in this context. Our business is to create living and working environments for people and we will conduct this business with an unprecedented sense of responsibility, commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.
The sustainability and alignment of its corporate conduct with the ESG criteria has been part of DICs clear mission statement that has guided company decisions and actions for more than ten years now. This latest Sustainability Report outlines the milestones in the implementation of the sustainability strategy achieved so far, documents the companys successful sustainability ratings, and provides an outlook on additional objectives that DIC will achieve over and above the reduction of carbon emissions in the areas of environment (E), social (S) and governance (G).
The report was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI standards), and is available at www.dic-asset.de/en/sustainability for downloading. A separate report in accordance with the ESG requirements of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA sBPR) is also available there as download.
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.
DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.
IR Contact DIC Asset AG:
1354837 18.05.2022
