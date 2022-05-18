DGAP-News: DIC Asset sets itself a clear target 40% carbon reduction by 2030

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

DIC Asset sets itself a clear target 40% carbon reduction by 2030



18.05.2022 / 07:29

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

DIC Asset sets itself a clear target 40% carbon reduction by 2030

DIC Asset presents Sustainability Report 2021

Looking back at the dedicated sustainability year of 2021

Clear ESG guideline for the companys future decisions

Successful sustainability ratings for DIC Asset

Frankfurt am Main, 18 May 2022. DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germanys leading listed property companies, published its Sustainability Report for 2021 today. In its report, the company defines the clear objective of cutting the carbon emissions of its existing portfolio properties (Commercial Portfolio) by 40% until 2030.

We will prosper as a company if we create values for all of our stakeholder, and this means beyond our reliably and decidedly successful financials. It includes our responsibility towards the society and the world we live in. We have set out a clear goal, and we will let ourselves be judged by it: We intend to cut the carbon emissions of our existing property portfolio by 40%. We have the strength and the know-how to take the lead within our industry in this context. Our business is to create living and working environments for people and we will conduct this business with an unprecedented sense of responsibility, commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.

The sustainability and alignment of its corporate conduct with the ESG criteria has been part of DICs clear mission statement that has guided company decisions and actions for more than ten years now. This latest Sustainability Report outlines the milestones in the implementation of the sustainability strategy achieved so far, documents the companys successful sustainability ratings, and provides an outlook on additional objectives that DIC will achieve over and above the reduction of carbon emissions in the areas of environment (E), social (S) and governance (G).

The report was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI standards), and is available at www.dic-asset.de/en/sustainability for downloading. A separate report in accordance with the ESG requirements of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA sBPR) is also available there as download.



About DIC Asset AG:



DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We manage a pro-forma total of 349 assets with a combined market value of more than EUR 13 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

IR Contact DIC Asset AG:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Neue Mainzer Strasse 20

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@dic-asset.de