DGAP-News: Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA Supervisory Board, succeeding Klaus Helmrich

Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA Supervisory Board, succeeding Klaus Helmrich

Düsseldorf, April 22, 2022 - In an extraordinary meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft approved an application for former BDI president Professor Dieter Kempf (69) to be appointed by the district court as member of the Supervisory Board. Simultaneously, subject to his appointment by the court, Professor Dieter Kempf was elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He will take over from Klaus Helmrich (64), who resigned for personal reasons with effect from May 15, 2022.

From 2017 to 2020, Professor Dieter Kempf headed the Federation of German Industries (BDI), under whose statutes he remains Vice President following the end of his term of office. Born in Munich, Kempf joined the Nuremberg-based software company DATEV eG as member of the Executive Board in 1991 and held the office of CEO from 1996 to March 2016. He began his professional career as auditor and tax adviser at what is now Ernst & Young, where he was a partner from 1989 to 1991. Kempf holds a degree in business administration, is a member of one other supervisory board and sits on various advisory boards. He was made honorary professor of the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in 2005.

"Sustainability and digitalization are of fundamental importance to the future viability of German industry. In its strategy, GEA has selected precisely the right strategic areas of focus. That is why I am very much looking forward to this exciting task," said Kempf.

"In Dieter Kempf, we are gaining a distinguished industry expert. His profound experience and extensive knowledge will be an asset to GEA. My fellow members of the Executive Board and I look forward to working with him," added GEA CEO Stefan Klebert. "At the same time, we would like to thank Klaus Helmrich for his strong commitment to GEA and wish him all the best for the future."

