|
22.04.2022 18:00:05
DGAP-News: Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA Supervisory Board, succeeding Klaus Helmrich
|
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Board appointment
Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA Supervisory Board, succeeding Klaus Helmrich
Düsseldorf, April 22, 2022 - In an extraordinary meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft approved an application for former BDI president Professor Dieter Kempf (69) to be appointed by the district court as member of the Supervisory Board. Simultaneously, subject to his appointment by the court, Professor Dieter Kempf was elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He will take over from Klaus Helmrich (64), who resigned for personal reasons with effect from May 15, 2022.
From 2017 to 2020, Professor Dieter Kempf headed the Federation of German Industries (BDI), under whose statutes he remains Vice President following the end of his term of office. Born in Munich, Kempf joined the Nuremberg-based software company DATEV eG as member of the Executive Board in 1991 and held the office of CEO from 1996 to March 2016. He began his professional career as auditor and tax adviser at what is now Ernst & Young, where he was a partner from 1989 to 1991. Kempf holds a degree in business administration, is a member of one other supervisory board and sits on various advisory boards. He was made honorary professor of the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in 2005.
"Sustainability and digitalization are of fundamental importance to the future viability of German industry. In its strategy, GEA has selected precisely the right strategic areas of focus. That is why I am very much looking forward to this exciting task," said Kempf.
"In Dieter Kempf, we are gaining a distinguished industry expert. His profound experience and extensive knowledge will be an asset to GEA. My fellow members of the Executive Board and I look forward to working with him," added GEA CEO Stefan Klebert. "At the same time, we would like to thank Klaus Helmrich for his strong commitment to GEA and wish him all the best for the future."
Media Relations
About GEA
GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the Dax 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.
More information can be found online at gea.com.
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com
Additional features:
File: Picture: Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA supervisory board
22.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1333505
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1333505 22.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.22
|Anlagenbauer: Ex-BDI-Chef Kempf soll Chefaufseher bei Gea werden (Handelsblatt)
|
22.04.22
|Ex-BDI-Präsident Dieter Kempf soll neuer Gea-Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender werden (dpa-AFX)
|
22.04.22
|DGAP-News: Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA Supervisory Board, succeeding Klaus Helmrich (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|DGAP-News: Dieter Kempf wird designierter Vorsitzender des GEA Aufsichtsrates als Nachfolger von Klaus Helmrich (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GEA vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.04.22
|DGAP-News: GEA und Mitarbeitende spenden 250.000 EUR für Ukraine-Hilfe (EQS Group)
|
11.04.22
|DGAP-News: GEA and its staff donate EUR 250,000 in aid to Ukraine (EQS Group)
Analysen zu GEAmehr Analysen
|22.04.22
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.04.22
|GEA Add
|Baader Bank
|13.04.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.22
|GEA Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.04.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.04.22
|GEA Add
|Baader Bank
|13.04.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.22
|GEA Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.04.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|14.04.22
|GEA Add
|Baader Bank
|12.04.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|04.04.22
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.22
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.04.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.04.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.03.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.03.22
|GEA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GEA
|38,02
|-0,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.