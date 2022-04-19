DGAP-News: Digital publisher Axel Springer awarded 1st place in the prestigious SAMS Award 2022

|
USU Asset Management minimizes licensing costs for Adobe and Microsoft
Möglingen / Berlin - Germany, April 19, 2022.
The leading European publishing group Axel Springer has been honored for outstanding achievements in the company-wide implementation of its software asset and license management strategies. At a festive gala event, the we.CONECT Global Leaders group presented their prestigious annual SAMS Award in the category "Overall SAM Project".
Axel Springer impressed the awards committee with their consistent implementation of software asset lifecycle management. The strong growth of digital products in particular made it necessary to optimally plan, manage and control the considerable costs for enterprise software over the entire lifecycle. In this context, it was particularly challenging to create sustainable transparency for the cost-intensive SaaS licenses and thereby realize savings without sacrificing performance.
Axel Springer initially focused on the major SaaS vendors Adobe and Microsoft, running the USU Software Asset Management solution. By using software metering features, it was possible to automatically identify unused software licenses and feed them into a license pool for reuse. Within just a few months, savings of 15% were achieved at Adobe and 21% at Microsoft.
Holger Weber (Head of Contract & Licensemanagement atAxel Springer): "Software metering is active software asset management! However, this is not possible without the support of a fully integrated SAM tool."
Hannes Nitsche (Software Asset Manager at Axel Springer): "Crucial for a successful software metering project is intensive communication towards the end user based on simple, automated processes."
"We congratulate our customer Axel Springer on this award. The project is an ideal example of how companies can optimize their SAM processes quickly and flexibly - also with regard to the path to the cloud," said Olaf Diehl, Director Product Management at USU Software AG.
In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
