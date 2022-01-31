DGAP-News: Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 3rd Interim Report

|
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the "Company"), with the consent of the Company's supervisory board, resolved on 10 January 2022 to introduce a share buy-back program with a total volume of up to EUR 250 million, which shall consist of two tranches. Under the first tranche, the Company may acquire shares for up to EUR 125 million in the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 31 March 2022. The Company announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 24 January 2022 to (and including) 28 January 2022, shares were repurchased under the program by Kepler Cheuvreux on Xetra as follows:
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company's investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1600/share-buy-back.html).
Berlin, Germany, 31 January 2022
HelloFresh SE
