DGAP-News: Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 3rd Interim Report

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the "Company"), with the consent of the Company's supervisory board, resolved on 10 January 2022 to introduce a share buy-back program with a total volume of up to EUR 250 million, which shall consist of two tranches. Under the first tranche, the Company may acquire shares for up to EUR 125 million in the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 31 March 2022. The Company announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 24 January 2022 to (and including) 28 January 2022, shares were repurchased under the program by Kepler Cheuvreux on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
24 January 2022 178,485 54.0006
25 January 2022 136,051 52.1375
26 January 2022 102,859 53.0780
27 January 2022 102,065 53.8474
28 January 2022 148,526 55.0987
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company's investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1600/share-buy-back.html).

Berlin, Germany, 31 January 2022

HelloFresh SE


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1274849

 
