DGAP-News: Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report

DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report



02.02.2022 / 19:04

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the "Company"), with the consent of the Company's supervisory board, resolved on 10 January 2022 to introduce a share buy-back program with a total volume of up to EUR 250 million, which shall consist of two tranches. Under the first tranche, the Company could acquire shares for up to EUR 125 million in the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 31 March 2022. The Company announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 2 February 2022, shares were repurchased under the program by Kepler Cheuvreux on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price ()1 11 January 2022 170,000 58.0209 12 January 2022 170,000 57.5068 13 January 2022 88,220 58.0380 14 January 2022 86,560 55.9548 17 January 2022 139,090 55.9759 18 January 2022 109,924 55.3236 19 January 2022 86,910 56.4078 20 January 2022 83,840 58.0076 21 January 2022 172,395 57.5827 24 January 2022 178,485 54.0006 25 January 2022 136,051 52.1375 26 January 2022 102,859 53.0780 27 January 2022 102,065 53.8474 28 January 2022 148,526 55.0987 31 January 2022 108,480 56.9978 1 February 2022 160,000 59.5564 2 February 2022 170,822 60.0274

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of HelloFresh's investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1600/share-buy-back.html).

Between 11 January 2022 and 2 February 2022, repurchases in a total amount of EUR 124,999,953.20 were made under this programme. Therefore, the first tranche of the share buy-back programme is closed.

Berlin, Germany, 2 February 2022

HelloFresh SE