02.02.2022 19:04:05
DGAP-News: Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report
DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report
In the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 2 February 2022, shares were repurchased under the program by Kepler Cheuvreux on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of HelloFresh's investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1600/share-buy-back.html).
Between 11 January 2022 and 2 February 2022, repurchases in a total amount of EUR 124,999,953.20 were made under this programme. Therefore, the first tranche of the share buy-back programme is closed.
Berlin, Germany, 2 February 2022
HelloFresh SE
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
