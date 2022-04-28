|
28.04.2022 08:30:07
DGAP-News: Dolkam Suja a.s.: CONVOCATION OF ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
|
DGAP-News: DOLKAM Suja a.s.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CONVOCATION OF ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The board of directors of the company D O L K A M uja a.s. with seat at uja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia, company ID No.: 31 561 870, registered with the commercial registry of the District Court ilina, Section Sa, Insert No. 73/L (the "Company") in accordance with Sec. 184 et seq. of the Slovak Act No. 513/1991 Coll. Commercial Code as amended ("CC") and Art. XI. Para. 11.1 of valid Articles of Association of the Company
convenes ordinary general meeting of the Company
to be held on 01.06.2022 at 11:00 am ("OGM") at the seat of the company Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH, o.z. at the address Prievozská 4/A, 821 09 Bratislava, Slovakia (in the premises of Apollo Business Center II, block B, on the 6th floor) in the conference room with following agenda:
The record date under Sec. 156a CC and Sec. 180(2) CC for exercising the shareholder's right to participate in OGM, vote, request information and explanations and to submit proposals, or to exercise other shareholder's rights, is 29.05.2022.
Registration of shareholders and entry into attendance list will be held between 10:00 am and 10:45 am on the day and at the place of OGM. During the registration, it is necessary to submit:
i) Natural person being shareholder: valid identity document (ID card or passport);
ii) Natural person being proxy holder: written proxy with officially verified signature of the principal - shareholder (or person(s) acting on behalf of the principal - shareholder), valid identity document (ID card or passport) of the proxy holder;
iii) Legal entity being shareholder: commercial registry excerpt (original or officially verified copy) not older than 3 months, or if not registered in commercial registry, excerpt from similar registry or document proving legal capacity including document attesting the person authorized to act on behalf of the shareholder (original or officially verified copy) and valid identity document (ID card or passport) of statutory body or member of statutory body of the shareholder;
iv) Legal entity being proxy holder: written power of attorney with officially verified signature of the principal - shareholder (or person(s) acting on behalf of the principal - shareholder), up-to-date commercial registry excerpt (original or officially verified copy) of the proxy holder not older than 3 months, or if not registered in commercial registry, excerpt from similar registry or document proving legal capacity including document attesting the person authorized to act on behalf of the proxy holder (original or officially verified copy) and valid identity document (ID card or passport) of statutory body or member of statutory body of proxy holder.
v) Shareholder whose shares of the Company are held via trustee holding the shares for shareholder on holder's account established at central depositary of securities under Sec. 105a of the Act No. 566/2001 Coll. on Securities as amended or his/her proxy holder shall submit, in addition to documents stated above, also written confirmation of the trustee that the shareholder is owner of the specified number of shares of the Company held by the trustee on holder's account of the trustee as at the above record date.
During registration, documents mentioned in sections i) to v) above, except for identity documents, must be given to the person in charge of entries into the attendance list for record-keeping purposes. Apart from identity documents, all submitted or delivered documents in foreign language (except for Czech language) must contain also official translation into Slovak language. Each shareholder participates in OGM at own expenses.
Advice pursuant to Sec. 184a CC:
If the shareholder grants the proxy to exercise voting rights attached to the same shares at one general meeting to more proxy holders, the Company shall allow voting to the proxy holder who was registered in the attendance list at the general meeting at first. If more shareholders granted a written proxy for representation to the same proxy holder, such proxy holder may vote at the general meeting on behalf of each of the represented shareholders independently. A SB member may act as shareholder's proxy holder as well; however, he/she shall notify the shareholder of all facts that might influence shareholder's decision on granting the proxy for representation at the general meeting to a SB member. The proxy shall contain specific instructions for voting on each decision or item of the agenda of the general meeting on which the SB member shall vote as the proxy holder on behalf of the shareholder. If a shareholder has shares on more than one securities accounts under a special act, the Company shall allow the shareholder to be represented by one proxy holder in relation to each securities account, whereas the proxy shall specify the amount of the Company's shares and the respective securities account of the shareholder covered by the proxy.
Template of the written proxy which can be used for proxy voting is attached to this convocation. This template is also available on website of the Company at www.dolkam.sk in section "VALNÉ ZHROMADENIE" and subsection "RVZ 01.06.2022".
Electronic means by which the Company receives notices of appointment of proxy holder, change of granted proxy and of revocation thereof is e-mail sent by shareholder to electronic (e-mail) address of the Company dolkam@dolkam.sk. E-mail sent by shareholder shall contain an attachment - a scanned copy of a sufficiently certain expression of will of shareholder (if in other than Slovak or Czech language, official translation into Slovak language required) regarding appointment of proxy holder, change of granted proxy or revocation thereof, in format "pdf" or "tiff". This does not affect duty of the proxy holder to submit and hand over the written proxy with officially verified signature of principal - shareholder (or person(s) acting on behalf of the principal - shareholder) during registration. A shareholder exercises delivery of the notice of appointment of proxy holder, change of granted proxy or revocation thereof at own risk and notices are considered to be delivered to the Company when delivered at the above electronic (e-mail) address of the Company.
Notice for the shareholders pursuant to Sec. 184 (6), (7) and Sec. 192 (1) CC:
The ordinary individual financial statement for year 2021 and the list of the BoD and SB nominees are available to shareholders for inspection at the seat of the Company at the address uja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia, in the room Economist's Office (Kancelária ekonómky) on working days during the period from the day of publishing of this convocation of OGM until 01.06.2022 between 8 am and 12 noon and will be published at least thirty days prior to OGM on website of the Company at www.dolkam.sk in section "VALNÉ ZHROMADENIE" and subsection "RVZ 01.06.2022".
Shareholder has the right to request copy of the list of BoD and SB nominees, or to request that such copy be sent to the address stated by the shareholder at his/her expense and risk. A shareholder being holder of bearer shares and who has established a pledge over at least one share of the Company as a security for recovery of costs related thereto in favour of the Company has the right to ask for sending copy of the ordinary individual financial statement for year 2021 to the address stated by the shareholder at his/her expense and risk. These rights can be exercised by shareholder by written request sent to the address of the seat of the Company or personally at the seat of the Company at the address uja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia in the room Economist's Office (Kancelária ekonómky) on working days during the period from the day of publishing of this convocation of OGM until 01.06.2022 between 8 am and 12 noon.
Since the Company has issued bearer shares, the main data of the ordinary individual financial statement for the year 2021 are part of this convocation of OGM:
In uja on 21.04.2022
Board of Directors of the company D O L K A M uja a.s.
Template proxy (please complete legibly in block letters)
PROXY
for participation in the ordinary general meeting
of the company D O L K A M uja a.s.
Undersigned principal:
title, forename, surname / business name: ...............................................................,
permanent residence / registered seat: ....................................................................,
birth certificate No. / company ID No.: ...................................................................,
date of birth (only natural person): .........................................................................,
personal ID No. / passport No. (only natural person): ................................................,
registered in the commercial registry or other similar registry (only legal entity): ...........................................................................................................................,
forename, surname and position of the person authorized to act on behalf of the shareholder (only legal entity):
................................................................................................................,
(the "Principal")
as a shareholder of the company D O L K A M uja a.s., with seat at uja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia, company ID No.: 31 561 870, registered in the commercial registry of the District Court ilina, Section Sa, Insert No. 73/L (the "Company")
hereby grants proxy to
the proxy holder:
title, forename, surname / business name: ...............................................................,
permanent residence / registered seat: ....................................................................,
birth certificate No. / company ID No.: ...................................................................,
date of birth (only natural person): .........................................................................,
personal ID No. / passport No. (only natural person): ................................................,
registered in the commercial registry or other similar registry (only legal entity): ...........................................................................................................................,
(the "Proxy holder"),
to act as a proper and authorized proxy holder of the Principal performing the following:
**Delete as appropriate. In case that no option is deleted as appropriate or otherwise unambiguously chosen, option 1.a) is valid and the proxy is held for all shares of the Company belonging to the Principal as the Company's shareholder. If option 1.b) is chosen and the securities account(s) was/were sufficiently specified, it is held, that the proxy relates to all shares that the Principal has on this/these securities account(s). In case option 1.b) is chosen, it is necessary to specify the securities account(s) on which the Principal has shares of the Company and to which this proxy relates; otherwise this proxy can be invalid due to uncertainty. The Principal and the Proxy holder confirm by signing this proxy that they agree with these rules.
and that to full extent and without any limitation as a shareholder of the Company at the ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 01.06.2022 at 11 am ("OGM") at the seat of the company Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH, o.z. at the address Prievozská 4/A, 821 09 Bratislava, Slovakia (in the premises of Apollo Business Center II, block B, on the 6th floor) in the conference room, in particular but not limited to, to exercise voting rights at OGM to full extent and without any limitation, to request information and explanations, to submit and apply proposals and to execute any and all other acts which the Principal as a shareholder of the Company is entitled to exercise at OGM, in particular but not limited to, pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Slovak Act No. 513/1991 Coll. the Commercial Code as amended and/or pursuant to other applicable laws of the Slovak Republic;
In the case the Proxy holder is also supervisory board member of the Company, the Principal and the Proxy holder confirm by signing this proxy that the Proxy holder has informed the Principal about all facts that might affect the decision of the Principal as a shareholder to grant proxy for representation at OGM to a supervisory board member of the Company.
The Proxy holder is entitled neither to grant power of substitution to a third party nor to grant to him/her any authorization, whether individual or in the entirety of the proxy granted to him/her.
The Principal hereby confirms everything and anything that the Proxy holder lawfully executes and/or arranges pursuant to and in accordance with this proxy during the validity of this proxy.
This proxy supersedes any and all prior, oral and written, proxies granted by the Principal to the Proxy holder in the matters falling under the scope of the Proxy holder's authorization according to this proxy, and these previous proxies are considered hereby revoked and invalid. This proxy is governed by applicable laws of the Slovak Republic.
In ................................., on .................................
The Principal:
Forename, surname / business name: ......................................................................
Signature: .....................................................................
(please do not forget to have your signature verified)
I agree with my appointment as a Proxy holder and I accept this proxy in the above scope.
The Proxy holder:
Forename, surname / business name: ......................................................................
Date of acceptance of the proxy: .............................
Signature: .....................................................................
28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dolkam Suja a.s.
|Suja
|01501 Rajec
|Slovakia
|Phone:
|+421 41 542 2310
|Fax:
|+421 41 542 2310
|E-mail:
|dolkam@dolkam.sk
|Internet:
|www.dolkam.sk
|ISIN:
|CS0009013354
|EQS News ID:
|1335699
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1335699 28.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DOLKAM Suja a.s.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: Dolkam Suja a.s.: CONVOCATION OF ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Dolkam Suja a.s. : CONVOCATION OF ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (Investegate)
|
09.05.19
|DGAP-News: Dolkam Suja a.s.: CONVOCATION OF ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EQS Group)
|
03.05.18
|DGAP-News: Dolkam Suja a.s.: CONVOCATION OF ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EQS Group)
|
05.05.16
|DGAP-News: DOLKAM Suja a.s. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu DOLKAM Suja a.s.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DOLKAM Suja a.s.
|175,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.