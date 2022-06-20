DGAP-News: E-World 2022: Compleo presents LSV-compliant payment module for charging stations

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

E-World 2022: Compleo presents LSV-compliant payment module for charging stations



20.06.2022 / 11:01

Contactless payment thanks to integrated payment module | Compliant with Charging Station Ordinance | Strong demand from municipal utilities and operators of public charging stations

Dortmund, June 20, 2022: Compleo will present its new payment module from the X-PAY family, which is built into the charging station, at the trade fair E-World 2022 in Essen for the first time. This makes Compleo one of the first companies to offer charging stations on the market that meet the requirements of the new Charging Station Ordinance (LSV). The new module is built into charging stations and can control two charging points. It enables payment transactions with normal debit or credit cards as well as PIN entry. In addition, payments with smartphones or so-called wearables are also possible via the RFID reader. This means that drivers of e-vehicles have the freedom to choose their means of payment when charging and a significant increase in convenience, especially for travelers from Germany and abroad who dont have a contract with the operator of the charging station at which they spontaneously want to charge.



Legislation provides for a uniform payment system for ad hoc charging at public charging stations, which will be mandatory in Germany for new installations as of July 1, 2023. To comply with the LSV requirements, the charging station must have strong customer authentication or PIN entry. The specifications help reduce fraud and make online or contactless offline payments even more secure. If no PIN is entered, payments can be rejected where, for example, too many contactless payment transactions have been made or specified maximum amounts have been reached. The PIN pad thus ensures both security aspects during payment transactions and maximum availability when using contactless payment methods. The card terminal doesnt have to be integrated into every charging station on site, however. One main terminal for several charging stations, on the premises of a charging park, for example, is also permitted.

User friendly means of payment

Compleo will integrate the new user-friendly module into its charging stations to ensure familiar handling with PIN pads on payment terminals. This will ensure easy access to the charging station for users. The robust, impact-resistant module is equipped with a high-resolution color display and a stainless steel keypad that is protected against vandalism. The module complies with the guidelines of the Girocard system for mobile payment as well as for Girocard, credit and debit cards.

Growing demand: benefits for operators and users

Compleo is launching the DUO IMS model as the first product that features the new payment module. The DUO IMS is currently in demand from energy suppliers and municipal utilities in particular and is being supplied in large quantities. Only recently, Berliner Stadtwerke GmbH opted for Compleos solutions. Over a period of two years, the Berlin-based energy supplier will take delivery of a large number of these charging stations. Municipal utilities from large cities in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia are also increasingly requesting them. The advantage of this line is that the DUO IMS charging station can be connected directly to the public power grid without sub-distribution and is therefore predestined for use in public areas. The DUO IMS with the integrated payment module is currently undergoing the testing process for compliance with the German calibration law. As soon as the test is completed, which is expected to be in July 2022, municipal utilities or charge point operators and customers will benefit from this product innovation in two ways.

Payment module for integration into DC stations in the future

After the DUO IMS is launched, Compleos DC charging stations from the Cito Series will also be upgraded for use with the innovative system later this year. Compleo thus also intends to offer these products long before the Charging Station Ordinance comes into force. In order to make fast charging of e-vehicles attractive and convenient, we at Compleo are constantly working on the further development of our charging stations and software, said Alfred Vrieling, Vice President Sales & Marketing Europe at Compleo, in describing the latest developments. In doing so, we remain open to technology and above all take the needs and demands of users and operators into account: ad hoc payment as well as roaming. Compleo continues to pursue an open technology approach and supports all market-relevant authorization and payment methods for the charging infrastructure.

Activation of up to eight charging stations via an external terminal

For the Compleo PRO and PRO plus Series, it was already possible to connect an external X-PAY payment terminal for the operation of public charging stations. It enables the activation of up to eight charging stations from a central point. This requires additional external mounting, however. This terminal is free-standing and doesnt come with an integrated pin pad. Payment takes place contactless.

Municipal utilities and other charging infrastructure operators can combine the new integrated payment module completely independently of a specific IT backend. It is not a stand-alone component: calibration law compliance as well as an online receipt for e-car drivers are included in this open implementation. The new technology will be presented at this years E-World trade fair in Essen, Germany, from June 21 - 23, 2022. Interested parties will find Compleo in Hall 5, Booth 5-3238, where the expert and sales team will be happy to provide advice on site.





About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure and, if required, also with planning, installation, maintenance and service. Compleos offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany, with production facilities located in Paderborn, Germany, in addition to Dortmund. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of its first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs more than 650 people. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). In April 2021, Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in wallbe GmbH, now Compleo Connect GmbH, and in January 2022 Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. More info at: compleo-cs.com/



