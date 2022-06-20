|
20.06.2022 11:01:56
DGAP-News: E-World 2022: Compleo presents LSV-compliant payment module for charging stations
|
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
E-World 2022: Compleo presents LSV-compliant payment module for charging stations
Contactless payment thanks to integrated payment module | Compliant with Charging Station Ordinance | Strong demand from municipal utilities and operators of public charging stations
Dortmund, June 20, 2022: Compleo will present its new payment module from the X-PAY family, which is built into the charging station, at the trade fair E-World 2022 in Essen for the first time. This makes Compleo one of the first companies to offer charging stations on the market that meet the requirements of the new Charging Station Ordinance (LSV). The new module is built into charging stations and can control two charging points. It enables payment transactions with normal debit or credit cards as well as PIN entry. In addition, payments with smartphones or so-called wearables are also possible via the RFID reader. This means that drivers of e-vehicles have the freedom to choose their means of payment when charging and a significant increase in convenience, especially for travelers from Germany and abroad who dont have a contract with the operator of the charging station at which they spontaneously want to charge.
User friendly means of payment
Growing demand: benefits for operators and users
Payment module for integration into DC stations in the future
Activation of up to eight charging stations via an external terminal
Municipal utilities and other charging infrastructure operators can combine the new integrated payment module completely independently of a specific IT backend. It is not a stand-alone component: calibration law compliance as well as an online receipt for e-car drivers are included in this open implementation. The new technology will be presented at this years E-World trade fair in Essen, Germany, from June 21 - 23, 2022. Interested parties will find Compleo in Hall 5, Booth 5-3238, where the expert and sales team will be happy to provide advice on site.
|30.03.22
|Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.01.22
|Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.12.20
|Compleo Charging Solutions Neutral
|Oddo BHF
