08.06.2022 08:05:14
DGAP-News: EasyMotionSkin partners with ENALISS and addresses cosmetics industry
EasyMotionSkin partners with ENALISS and addresses cosmetics industry
Vaduz/Triesen, 08.06.2022. The innovative EMS provider EasyMotionSkin enters a partnership with the management consultancy ENALISS and thus specifically addresses the cosmetics industry in the Federal Republic of Germany.
The concept "BeautyCare by EasyMotionSkin", which was developed specially for the beauty sector, is included in the program and in sales by ENALISS as a specialized consultancy for operators of beauty studios. Cosmetic studios profit sustainably from the complementary offer of the EasyMotionSkin body treatment, which is offered in combination with a beauty treatment or as a single treatment. Customers thus make particularly efficient use of the treatment time and achieve additional health and beauty-promoting effects such as skin and muscle tightening, purification and anti-cellulite, activation of cell and oxygen metabolism and the lymphatic system.
Cosmetic studios, beauty salons and SPA operators choose between a basic and premium equipment package, charge via a pay-per-use model and receive textiles, power boxes, user licenses and preconfigured tablets for easy usage and implementation in their daily business. Partner studios are also authorized to sell the EasyMotionSkin HomeEdition to customers for EMS home use.
"The partnership with the established and experienced industry player ENALISS supports us sustainably on our way to new target groups and increased market presence. Through our cooperation, we offer cosmetic studios and their customers a completely new added value - and are thus at the beginning of a very promising development." confirms EasyMotionSkin CEO Jürgen Baltes. ENALISS CEO and partner of de Lorenzi training collegegs for health and holistic cosmetics Ray Singel also confirms: "With EasyMotionSkin's BeautyCare health system, we are pleased to be able to strengthen our best-of-breed approach in the selection of our partners and to offer the overall anti-aging and health market an improved business model. Especially after the tough lockdown period, this is a welcome highlight for the overall beauty industry."
About EASYMOTIONSKIN
As the "smallest gym in the world", EasyMotionSkin offers beginners and athletes a sophisticated EMS training system. Patented dry electrodes in the EMS suit stimulate up to 90% of the body's muscles with low-frequency electrical impulses, thus ensuring increased oxygen uptake, performance enhancement, optimal training effects and regeneration. The basis for this trademarked high-tech product is the know-how of a leading cardiac physician from Germany as well as recognized studies that demonstrably prove the positive effects. EasyMotionSkin is a premium product, developed and produced in Germany. By using digitalization and developing further product innovations, EasyMotionSkin spans the arc from the innovative fitness system manufacturer to a future-oriented tech company in the international health and lifestyle industry. www.easymotionskin.com
About ENALISS
ENALISS offers solutions around learning and growth. ENALISS is an EdTech provider and helps educational institutions transform from physical classroom teaching to hybrid teaching systems - for improved services to their customers. Business models are developed that make training and education easier and more cost-effective while achieving greater reach.
ENALISS helps entrepreneurs and especially institutes to lead their own ideas and visions into a successful future by preserving the tried and tested and transforming it into digitally supported business models. ENALISS accompanies partners personally from the beginning and provides all resources and expert advice to turn visions into groundbreaking reality. Enthusiasm for change leads to customer success. www.enaliss.com
Contact:
EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
Jürgen Baltes (CEO)
Schliessa 6
FL-9495 Triesen
Mail: ir@ems.ag
