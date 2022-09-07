DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Approval Update for HFfree BAM Facility

DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Approval Update for HFfree BAM Facility

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to advise that on 6 September 2022 the Joint Development Assessment Panel (JDAP) approved the Companys application for development of the new EcoGraf Battery Anode Material (BAM) Facility in Western Australia.

The approval is subject to customary conditions typical of this type of development and paves the way for the Works Approval.

Works Approval processes are led by the Western Australian Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER). DWER is completing its assessment of the proposed development under the Western Australian Environmental Protection Act 1986.

The site is located in an established industrial precinct thats been designated as a priority zone for the development of a globally leading battery minerals processing centre and the land is to be leased to the Company by the State Government land agency DevelopmentWA.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a diversified battery anode material business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility planned in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced high performance battery anode material. Subsequently, the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional processing facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade and the rapid growth in battery materials.

In addition, the Companys breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its EcoGraf process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement these battery graphite operations, the Company is also advancing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, with development of the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the battery anode material facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

A fly-through of Stage 1 of the new EcoGraf HFfree BAM Facility in Western Australia is available to view at:

