DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Approvals Submitted for Construction of EcoGraf HFfree(TM) BAM Facility

31.01.2022

Approvals Submitted for Construction of EcoGraf HFfree(TM) BAM Facility

Major Milestone to Produce High Purity HFfree Anode Material Products for the Global EV Battery Market

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce the submission of the Works and Development Approvals proposals for its new EcoGraf(TM) Battery Anode Material (BAM) Facility in Western Australia.

Key Highlights

Optimised layout and design incorporates positive results from the commercial scale mechanical shaping program that demonstrated increased product yields of >60%

Configuration aims to minimise on-site construction schedule to achieve operational commissioning in 1H 2023 and facilitate modular expansion to increase production to 20,000 tonnes per annum

Plant design allows flexibility for production of both hdBAM (standard EV batteries) and superBAM (hybrid EV batteries)

Layout provides for future value-adding of by-products to supply greenRECARB, ecoCEM and hpFINES to capitalise on new product market opportunities

State-of-the-art facility to use industry leading equipment and adopt the Company's zero-waste operating strategy to sustainably produce high quality, cost-competitive HF free battery anode material products

Development Approval application issued to land owner Development WA ahead of submission to City of Rockingham. Works Approval application submission to the Western Australian Department of Water and Environmental Regulation.

Submissions are supported by detailed independent studies into environmental planning (emissions, noise levels, ground water management, traffic management, flora and fauna management), together with health and safety (site access, layout and fire management), building design, site infrastructure and offsite services

The approvals submissions have been prepared with the support of leading industry experts who have extensive experience in undertaking similar processes in the Kwinana-Rockingham Strategic Industrial Area. The area is located approximately 30km south of Western Australia's capital city Perth and has been designated as a priority zone for the development of a globally leading battery minerals processing centre.

With support from the Federal Government through major Project Status and Lead Agency Support from the West Australian Government, the EcoGraf(TM) HFfree BAM Facility is set to be the first of its type built outside of China and will provide customers with a reliable alternative, sustainably produced source of high-quality battery anode materials.

In addition to adopting a zero-waste operating strategy that includes maximising the recycling and re-purposing of production inputs, eliminating all gaseous emissions and value-adding by-products, the new facility also adopts a low impact visual design that complements its immediate surrounds and advanced manufacturing purpose

The new facility will utilise the Company's unique HFfree purification process that's been developed through extensive analysis and optimisation over the last 5 years in Australia and Germany, including the successful testing of global feedstocks and completion of product qualification programs. Key milestones in the development of the new facility are set-out in the figure below.

The assessment process for the West Australian Government Works Approval and the City of Rockingham Development Approval typically takes 3-4 months, during which EcoGraf will finalise major construction contracts, commence procurement of key processing equipment and complete detailed engineering plans.

Managing Director, Mr Andrew Spinks stated, "Finalising the plant layout and submission documents is a milestone achievement by our EcoGraf team and consultants due to the extensive body of work that's required and includes our recent positive technical results."

"The significance of the new battery anode material facility in the Kwinana-Rockingham Strategic Industrial Area is recognised by Australia's Federal and State Governments, as it will be one of the first facilities in Australia to manufacture battery minerals, it's complementary to the cathode material investments and it's positioned to support future battery cell manufacturing in Australia."

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

