DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Epanko Showcased at Tanzanian Government Mining Conference

Epanko Showcased at Tanzanian Government Mining Conference

Positive Support for New Mine Development

EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to report encouraging progress on the development of its long-life, high quality Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania.

In recent weeks EcoGraf's in-country project development company TanzGraphite (TZ) Limited has held a series of meetings across all levels of Government in Tanzania to discuss arrangements for the development of the Epanko Graphite Project ("Epanko" or "the Project").

Since the appointment of new President Samia Suluhu Hassan last year, the Government has been actively encouraging additional international investment in the minerals sector and Epanko is ideally placed to support Tanzania's industrialisation plans through the long-term production of high quality graphite products in accordance with sector leading Environmental, Social and Governance standards.

Epanko was showcased during 4th International Minerals and Mining Investment Conference held on 22-23 February in Dar es Salaam.

This annual forum in Tanzania attracts wide interest from local and international stakeholders in the resources sector and this year focussed on fiscal policy solutions to accelerate project financing in Tanzania, local content and corporate social responsibility, investment opportunities and the legal and regulatory framework for the mining sector.

The TanzGraphite team presented to a number of key Government officials, including Vice President, the Hon Dr Philip Mpango and Minister of Minerals, the Hon Dr Doto Biteko.

There was significant interest in Epanko at the conference and its ability to provide long-term inter-generational benefits for Tanzanians through access to new industries, export markets, employment, training and community development programs.

The Company was honoured to be recognised as 'first runner' at the conference, with the award presented by former Minister of Minerals, the Hon Nazir Karamagi, in recognition of the interest generated by the Epanko Graphite Project and TanzGraphite's support for the Government's efforts to promote Tanzania's minerals sector.

In conjunction with the Government meetings in Dar es Salaam, briefings have also been held in Morogoro and Mahenge along with participation in a number of social initiatives to support regional communities.

EcoGraf and its financial advisors are continuing to advance the Epanko debt financing program, supported by this positive Tanzanian investment climate and increasing demand and prices for battery graphite to enable the global transition to electric energy.

A summary of the Epanko Graphite Project is attached to this announcement.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a diversified battery anode material business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced high performance battery anode material. Subsequently, the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional processing facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade and the rapid growth in battery materials.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its EcoGrafTM process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement these battery graphite operations, the Company is also advancing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, with development of the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the battery anode material facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

