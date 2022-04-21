DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag: Initiation Report by Warburg Research

DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Research Update/Research Update

ecotel communication ag: Initiation Report by Warburg Research



21.04.2022 / 08:36

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Duesseldorf, April 21, 2022



ecotel was able to win Warburg Research as an additional analysis company. The present Initiation Report with a price target of EUR 42.00 and the rating "Buy" can be accessed under the following link:



https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/2500/analystenberichte.html



About ecotel communication ag:

The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.



Note:

This publication is not an offer for the sale nor an invitation for the purchase or subscription of securities. This publication is not a securities brochure. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect dissemination to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.



Investor relations

ecotel communication ag

Investor relations

+49 (0) 211-55 007 740

E-mail:



For more information please visit us at

