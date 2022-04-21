+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
21.04.2022 08:36:00

DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag: Initiation Report by Warburg Research

21.04.2022 / 08:36
Duesseldorf, April 21, 2022

ecotel was able to win Warburg Research as an additional analysis company. The present Initiation Report with a price target of EUR 42.00 and the rating "Buy" can be accessed under the following link:

https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/2500/analystenberichte.html

About ecotel communication ag:
The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.

Investor relations
ecotel communication ag
Investor relations
+49 (0) 211-55 007 740
E-mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de

For more information please visit us at www.ecotel.de
 

21.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 55 00 70
Fax: +49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
E-mail: info@ecotel.de
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de
ISIN: DE0005854343
WKN: 585434
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1331531

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1331531  21.04.2022 

