|
21.04.2022 08:36:00
DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag: Initiation Report by Warburg Research
|
DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag
/ Key word(s): Research Update/Research Update
Duesseldorf, April 21, 2022
ecotel was able to win Warburg Research as an additional analysis company. The present Initiation Report with a price target of EUR 42.00 and the rating "Buy" can be accessed under the following link:
https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/2500/analystenberichte.html
About ecotel communication ag:
The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.
Note:
This publication is not an offer for the sale nor an invitation for the purchase or subscription of securities. This publication is not a securities brochure. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect dissemination to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.
Investor relations
ecotel communication ag
Investor relations
+49 (0) 211-55 007 740
E-mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de
For more information please visit us at www.ecotel.de
21.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ecotel communication ag
|Prinzenallee 11
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 70
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
|E-mail:
|info@ecotel.de
|Internet:
|http://www.ecotel.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005854343
|WKN:
|585434
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1331531
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1331531 21.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ecotel communication agmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ecotel communication agmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ecotel communication ag
|28,30
|1,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: ATX vor festerem Start -- DAX vorbörslich freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag vorbörslich fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex wird mit Gewinnen erwartet. Am Donnerstag notieren die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich. Die US-Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.