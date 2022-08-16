DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag: Strategic change of leadership in management and supervisory board

DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel

ecotel communication ag: Strategic change of leadership in management and supervisory board



16.08.2022 / 16:32

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Markus Hendrich takes helm as Chief Executive Officer, founder Peter Zils remains board member as Deputy

Uwe Nickl takes over as the new Chair of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Dr.

Norbert Bensel, who will also remain on the board as its Deputy Chairman

Passing the torch to a new generation, the telecommunications service provider is plotting the course for the future.

Strong growth expected thanks to focus on cloud communication and intelligent broadband solutions for corporate customers Düsseldorf, August 16, 2022



ecotel communication ag, one of Germanys leading providers of telecommunications solutions for corporate customers is setting the course for their future: The company announced today that there will be an change of leadership in both their Management Board and their Supervisory Board.



According to the announcement, Markus Hendrich (42) has signed a four-year contract and agreed to assume the role of sole Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2022. Peter Zils (59), who founded ecotel and who has shared the responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer with Markus Hendrich since 2021, will remain part of the three-person executive board in the role of Deputy.



There will also be a change at the helm of the Supervisory Board: Uwe Nickl (52) will, also effective September 1, 2022, take over the chair from Dr. Norbert Bensel (74), who will, in turn, assume the position of Deputy Chairman.



Over the last few years, we managed to lay the foundation for our future growth by scaling our platform and by expanding our cloud telephony solutions for companies. The results we have seen confirm that our future-oriented strategy has gained traction. This is why we consider it to be the ideal time for initiating a generational change in our boards of management and supervision. Acting as the sole Chief Executive Officer from now on, Markus Hendrich has the ability to set new impulses for ecotels business. I am convinced that ecotel will remain successful and continue to thrive under his leadership. Better yet, he will be able to rely on the extraordinary assistance of Uwe Nickl, the new Chairman of our Supervisory board. Uwe Nickl enjoys tremendous esteem in the telecommunications industry thanks to his exceptional strategic prowess. We already owe him thanks for scores of valuable input and are delighted that he has agreed to take his commitment to ecotel to the next level by assuming his new role, declares Peter Zils.



And the new Chief Executive Officer Markus Hendrich adds: I would like to thank Peter Zils and the Supervisory Board for their trust and the outstanding results we have managed to accomplish so far. I will now team up with Uwe Nickl and the entire organization to focus entirely on sustained and profitable growth. In future, ecotel will place even stronger focus on the two foremost growth markets in our industry, which are cloud communication and the marketing of intelligent broadband solutions. Our goal is and always has been to satisfy the needs of our customers in their entirety.



Markus Hendrich, Peter Zils and Uwe Nickl are paying Dr. Norbert Bensel tribute for his accomplishments. Norbert Bensel has served ecotel with extraordinary dedication for many years in his capacity as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Towards the Management Board he always played the twofold role of sparring partner and confidant. His professionalism and integrity have left their mark on the teamwork in the Supervisory Board. We are therefore overjoyed that he will stay on as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and remain the unique asset he represents for ecotel.

About ecotel communication ag:

The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 55,000 data connections and more than 440,000 voice channels.



Note:

This publication is not an offer for the sale nor an invitation for the purchase or subscription of securities. This publication is not a securities brochure. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect dissemination to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.



Investor relations

ecotel communication ag

Investor relations

+49 (0) 211-55 007 740

E-Mail:



For more information, please visit us at ecotel communication ag, one of Germanys leading providers of telecommunications solutions for corporate customers is setting the course for their future: The company announced today that there will be an change of leadership in both their Management Board and their Supervisory Board.According to the announcement, Markus Hendrich (42) has signed a four-year contract and agreed to assume the role of sole Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2022. Peter Zils (59), who founded ecotel and who has shared the responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer with Markus Hendrich since 2021, will remain part of the three-person executive board in the role of Deputy.There will also be a change at the helm of the Supervisory Board: Uwe Nickl (52) will, also effective September 1, 2022, take over the chair from Dr. Norbert Bensel (74), who will, in turn, assume the position of Deputy Chairman.Over the last few years, we managed to lay the foundation for our future growth by scaling our platform and by expanding our cloud telephony solutions for companies. The results we have seen confirm that our future-oriented strategy has gained traction. This is why we consider it to be the ideal time for initiating a generational change in our boards of management and supervision. Acting as the sole Chief Executive Officer from now on, Markus Hendrich has the ability to set new impulses for ecotels business. I am convinced that ecotel will remain successful and continue to thrive under his leadership. Better yet, he will be able to rely on the extraordinary assistance of Uwe Nickl, the new Chairman of our Supervisory board. Uwe Nickl enjoys tremendous esteem in the telecommunications industry thanks to his exceptional strategic prowess. We already owe him thanks for scores of valuable input and are delighted that he has agreed to take his commitment to ecotel to the next level by assuming his new role, declares Peter Zils.And the new Chief Executive Officer Markus Hendrich adds: I would like to thank Peter Zils and the Supervisory Board for their trust and the outstanding results we have managed to accomplish so far. I will now team up with Uwe Nickl and the entire organization to focus entirely on sustained and profitable growth. In future, ecotel will place even stronger focus on the two foremost growth markets in our industry, which are cloud communication and the marketing of intelligent broadband solutions. Our goal is and always has been to satisfy the needs of our customers in their entirety.Markus Hendrich, Peter Zils and Uwe Nickl are paying Dr. Norbert Bensel tribute for his accomplishments. Norbert Bensel has served ecotel with extraordinary dedication for many years in his capacity as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Towards the Management Board he always played the twofold role of sparring partner and confidant. His professionalism and integrity have left their mark on the teamwork in the Supervisory Board. We are therefore overjoyed that he will stay on as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and remain the unique asset he represents for ecotel.The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 55,000 data connections and more than 440,000 voice channels.ecotel communication agInvestor relations+49 (0) 211-55 007 740E-Mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de For more information, please visit us at www.ecotel.de

16.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

