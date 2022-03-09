DGAP-News: edding Aktiengesellschaft: Supply chain of the edding Group not affected by Ukraine war

DGAP-News: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

edding Aktiengesellschaft: Supply chain of the edding Group not affected by Ukraine war



09.03.2022

Management Board and staff are shocked by the war

edding Group has no relevant suppliers in Russia and the conflict area

Indirect effects currently not predictable

All of us at edding are deeply shocked by the war in Ukraine and our thoughts go out to the victims of this horrible tragedy. We condemn this senseless bloodshed. The terrible events urge us to actively stand up for freedom, peace and human rights.

At the moment the fighting began, we stopped all deliveries to Russia and Belarus, also in the painful knowledge that this will first and foremost affect our Russian partners and their local employees who did not start this war.

Regarding the impact of this decision on our guidance, please refer to our ad hoc announcement of 28 February 2022.

As no major suppliers or sub-suppliers are located either in Russia or in the conflict area, direct negative effects on the availability of our products can currently be ruled out. However, indirect effects in the form of further price increases or the redirection of global supply flows are to be expected. The extent to which these indirect effects will affect edding's net assets, financial position and financial performance cannot yet be predicted.

About edding AG: Founded in Hamburg in 1960, the company generated preliminary Group sales revenues of EUR 148.6 million in 2021 with an annual average of 702 employees. Under the edding, Legamaster and Playroom brands, the company offers long-lasting, high-quality products and solutions for private and commercial use. The portfolio includes markers and writing instruments, visual communication products such as flipcharts, whiteboards and e-screens, innovative digital applications as well as tattoo ink and nail polish. The company's fundamental values embrace responsibility towards the environment and society. edding wants to empower people to express their personality, ideas and thoughts and make them visible on a wide variety of surfaces.

