DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG convenes extraordinary general meeting for the appointment of the auditor of the consolidated financial statements

DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Ekotechnika AG convenes extraordinary general meeting for the appointment of the auditor of the consolidated financial statements



29.08.2022 / 15:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ekotechnika AG convenes extraordinary general meeting for the appointment of the auditor of the consolidated financial statements

Klaiber GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft proposed as auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2021/2022

Management Board and Supervisory Board recommend that votes be cast via proxies

Walldorf, 29 August, 2022 Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234), the German holding company of the largest dealer of international agricultural machinery in Russia, will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, 6 October, 2022. The only item on the agenda will be the election of the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2021/2022. The invitation was published today in the Bundesanzeiger (Federal Gazette) and on the company's website; the meeting will take place in Munich.

In July, the Company had removed the election of the auditor from the agenda at its Annual General Meeting. The reason for this was the cancellation of the proposed auditor due to the current difficult situation in view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Supervisory Board of Ekotechnika AG has now succeeded at short notice in proposing a new auditor for the consolidated financial statements, Klaiber GmbH, based in Albstadt.

Since the extraordinary shareholders' meeting includes only one agenda item and the shareholders were comprehensively informed about the entire course of business during the Annual General Meeting at the end of July, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board expect the meeting on 6 October 2022 to be very short. Therefore, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board recommend that the shareholders of Ekotechnika AG make use of the authorization of the company's proxies for the vote in order to exercise their voting rights. The documents required for this purpose can be found on the company's website at https://www.ekotechnika.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/ .

About Ekotechnika

Ekotechnika AG, Walldorf, is the German holding company of the EkoNiva-Technika Group, the largest distributor of agricultural machinery in Russia. The main partner and principal supplier is John Deere, the worlds largest and market-leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery. Ekotechnikas main business lies in selling new equipment such as tractors and combines but also soil tillage machines. In addition, the company sells spare parts, provides service and maintenance and offers its customers smart farming technologies. Founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of Ekotechnika AG is Stefan Dürr, who has been active in the Russian farming sector since the late eighties and has been instrumental in its modernization over the past decades. Operating 25 locations in five attractive Russian farming regions, Ekotechnika today employs around 760 people and generated sales revenues of around EUR 244 million in 2020/21. The Ekotechnika stock is listed on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A161234) as well as on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact

Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 //

E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de



Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekosem-agrar.de