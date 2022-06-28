|
28.06.2022 08:30:04
DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG publishes figures for the first half of FY 2021/2022
|
DGAP-News: Ekotechnika AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast
Ekotechnika AG publishes figures for the first half of FY 2021/2022
Walldorf, 28 June 2022 Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234), the German holding company of the largest dealer of international agricultural machinery in Russia, grew its revenues in the first half of 2021/2022 (31 March) by 12% to EUR 97.4 million (H1 2020/2021: EUR 87.1 million). Sales of agricultural machinery accounted for EUR 58.8 million or 60.4% of total sales revenues (H1 2020/2021: EUR 53.8 million or 61.7%). Ekotechnika AGs spare parts segment recorded noticeable growth, with revenues up by EUR 9.7 million to EUR 34.5 million, which corresponds to 35.4% of total revenues (H1 2020/2021: 28.5%). At EUR 2.3 million, the service segment also exceeded the level of the first half of 2020/2021 (EUR 1.8 million).
Group equity decreased slightly by 2% compared to 30 September 2021 (EUR 44.9 million) and stood at EUR 44.0 million on 31 March 2022. At close to EUR 140 million, total assets were also somewhat lower than on 30 September 2021 (EUR 146.3 million). As a result, the equity ratio, rose slightly (from 30.7% to 31.4%).
Moreover, the Group revised its forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022, which had been suspended in March. The company now projects sales revenues of between EUR 200 million and EUR 230 million. The gross profit is expected to amount to between EUR 45 million and EUR 65 million, with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) expected to come in at between EUR 20 million to EUR 30 million.
In view of the continued supply freezes of the important main suppliers, the company expects sales of new machines in the next financial year 2022/2023 to be substantially lower. Management is analyzing various options to compensate for the supply freeze of its main partners at least with regard to spare parts and therefore projects a largely stable spare parts business.
The full consolidated interim report for the first half of 2021/2022 is available on the website of Ekotechnika AG at https://www.ekotechnika.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/.
