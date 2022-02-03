DGAP-News: EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies receives follow-up order for fuel cell applications in commercial aviation sector

DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies receives follow-up order for fuel cell applications in commercial aviation sector



EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies receives follow-up order for fuel cell applications in commercial aviation sector

Another order from Aerostack GmbH, the joint venture of Airbus and ElringKlinger, to further develop fuel cell technology

With its benchmark performance characteristics, EKPO's NM12 stack technology serves as the baseline platform for the development of bespoke aerospace products

Contract covers development services as well as delivery of stack components and prototypes

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), February 03, 2022 +++ EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO) has received another large order from Aerostack GmbH, the joint venture of Airbus and ElringKlinger. As a follow-up order to the successful cooperation to date, this contract confirms EKPO as a significant development partner. Over the next two years, EKPO will provide development services and deliver fuel cell stacks optimized for aerospace applications. The stacks, based on the NM12 platform, will be integrated into the customer's further development, aiming to use fuel cell power for the commercial aerospace sector.

Julien Etienne, Chief Commercial Officer of EKPO, comments: "This order and the entire partnership with Aerostack demonstrate not only the wide range of applications of fuel cells, but also the technological leadership of EKPO. As the logical next step in our cooperation with Aerostack, we will provide stack components, prototypes and industrial development services to optimize the performance of Aerostack's first stack generation. Through this project, EKPO will further expand its unique know-how in key components, such as the bipolar plates and sealing technology. In return, this innovation will flow into our next generation of stacks, allowing us to bring even more attractive and performant products to market in the future."

The NM12 stack family is the most powerful of EKPO's portfolio with an output of up to 205 kW el and benchmark power density of above 6.0 kW/l. The scalable and modular stack design offers the best possible basis to suit a wide range of applications with maximum flexibility and efficiency. This platform was the ideal starting point to address the unique performance expectations of aviation.

Through its parent company ElringKlinger, EKPO has been actively pursuing fuel cell research and development for around 20 years. The compact stacks are based on proton-exchange membrane (PEM) technology and convert chemical into electrical energy using hydrogen and oxygen. EKPO offers stacks in various configurations for integration into customer systems. Stacks with peripheral components and system functionalities integrated into the media module are also available as an option. These features enable considerable simplification and cost reduction with regard to the fuel cell system. Drawing on the system solutions of its parent company Plastic Omnium, EKPO can cover the entire value chain of a hydrogen-based fuel cell drive. EKPO has an initial production capacity of up to 10,000 stacks per year already installed in its Dettingen/Erms plant, and which will be gradually expanded in line with its order intake.

