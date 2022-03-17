|
17.03.2022 08:05:54
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2021 Annual Report
|
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend
Dividend proposal of 0.65 Euro per share reflects record year
Dortmund, March 17, 2022: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today published its financial statements and Annual Report for fiscal year 2021. The preliminary financials and the forecast from mid-February are confirmed in full.
Based on the very positive development in the past fiscal year the supervisory and management boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022, a 25% higher dividend compared to the previous year, meaning 0.65 Euro per share (Previous year: 0.52 Euro per share).
"We have managed the challenges of the semiconductor allocation and the pandemic very well and were excited about a triple record in sales, operating EBIT and for design wins in fiscal year 2021. We want our shareholders to benefit from this very positive performance and therefore propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 0.65 Euro per share for fiscal year 2021 - another record high," says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. "Apart from the operating successes, we also achieved important strategic milestones over the past year. We have further improved our strong basis for the future development of Elmos and are thus well prepared for further growth," Dr. Schneider continues.
For fiscal year 2022 Elmos continues to expect sales growth of at least 15% to more than 370 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 20% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The anticipated operating EBIT margin for 2022 does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. The expansion of test capacities will be continued in the current year, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 16% ± 2 percentage points of sales. Despite the high level of capital expenditures and development expenses for future growth, the Company expects to generate a positive operating adjusted free cash flow above the previous year (11.1 million Euro) in fiscal year 2022. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.
The Elmos 2021 Annual Report is available here.
Overview of the financial figures
Definitions of selected financial indicators
Contact
About Elmos
Notice
17.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)231 7549-575
|Fax:
|+49 (0)231 7549-111
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1304935
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1304935 17.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Analysen
|22.02.22
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.22
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.12.21
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|26.08.21
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.08.21
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
|22.02.22
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.22
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.12.21
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|26.08.21
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.08.21
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
|22.02.22
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.22
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.12.21
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.05.21
|Elmos Semiconductor buy
|Warburg Research
|15.01.21
|Elmos Semiconductor buy
|Warburg Research
|26.08.21
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.08.21
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.08.21
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
|25.08.20
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.07.20
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Elmos Semiconductor
|54,20
|2,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: ATX zum Handelsschluss fester -- DAX letztendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten weiter.