+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
05.05.2022 07:44:18

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong growth in Q1 guidance for 2022 raised

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong growth in Q1 guidance for 2022 raised

05.05.2022 / 07:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sales (96.4 million Euro) and EBIT margin (20.2%) up significantly year on year in Q1 2022

Dortmund, May 5, 2022: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) continued its successful growth path in the first quarter of 2022. Thanks to consistently high demand for Elmos semiconductors in all product segments, Group sales increased by 25%, or 19.3 million Euro, in the first three months to 96.4 million Euro (Q1 2021: 77.1 million Euro).

As a result of the strong growth EBIT improved as well in the first quarter to 19.5 million Euro (Q1 2021: 12.2 million Euro) despite persistently high material prices as well as effects relating to the allocation and the pandemic. The EBIT margin rose by 4.4 percentage points compared with the prior-year quarter to 20.2% (Q1 2021: 15.8%).

Capital expenditures amounted to 11.1 million Euro in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2021: 5.7 million Euro) and relate mainly to the planned expansion of test capacities. At 30.4 million Euro, adjusted free cash flow was well above the prior-year quarter despite the growth investments (Q1 2021: 22.4 million Euro).

As reported in the ad hoc announcement on May 3, 2022, the company has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2022 due to the current order situation and the available wafer capacities. Elmos now expects Group sales of more than 400 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 21% ± 2 percentage points of sales for fiscal year 2022. The anticipated operating EBIT margin does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. The expansion of test capacities will be continued, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2022, the company still expects to generate a positive operating adjusted free cash flow above the previous year (11.1 million Euro). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 EUR/USD.

We got off to a very successful start in fiscal year 2022 despite the major challenges posed by allocation, the ongoing effects of the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine. Demand for our innovative semiconductors remains strong and all our product segments are showing a dynamic development, as reflected in our full-year guidance, says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. As an innovative semiconductor manufacturer, we will continue to sustainably benefit from the structural market growth and from the increasing electrification of all vehicle systems and functions in the future, Dr. Schneider continues.

Overview of the financial figures
Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

        Q1/22 Q1/21 Diff.
Sales       96.4 77.1 25.0%
Gross profit       43.9 32.6 35.0%
Gross margin in %       45.6% 42.2%  
Research and development       13.6 12.3 11.1%
Operating Income       21.2 11.3 88.0%
EBIT       19.5 12.2 59.8%
EBIT margin in %       20.2% 15.8%  
Consolidated net income
after non-controlling interests		       13.5 8.3 63.7%
Basic earnings per share (Euro)       0.79 0.46 73.4%
Capital expenditues       11.1 5.7 93.8%
Capital expenditures in %       11.5% 7.4%  
Adjusted free cash flow       30.4 22.4 35.8%
 

Definitions of selected financial indicators
- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses
- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including proceeds from additions to the scope of consolidation)
- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2021 at www.elmos.com

Quarterly statement Q1 2022
Further information on the first quarter 2022 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the quarterly statement Q1 2022. This statement is available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on May 5, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone: +49-23175497000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


05.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1344123

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1344123  05.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1344123&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Analysen

04.05.22 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
22.02.22 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
10.02.22 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
15.12.21 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.08.21 Elmos Semiconductor Hold Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Elmos Semiconductor 47,95 -8,14% Elmos Semiconductor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX tiefer -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Donnerstag kräftig. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert hingegen höher. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlichlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen