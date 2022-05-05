|
05.05.2022 07:44:18
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong growth in Q1 guidance for 2022 raised
|
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Sales (96.4 million Euro) and EBIT margin (20.2%) up significantly year on year in Q1 2022
Dortmund, May 5, 2022: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) continued its successful growth path in the first quarter of 2022. Thanks to consistently high demand for Elmos semiconductors in all product segments, Group sales increased by 25%, or 19.3 million Euro, in the first three months to 96.4 million Euro (Q1 2021: 77.1 million Euro).
As a result of the strong growth EBIT improved as well in the first quarter to 19.5 million Euro (Q1 2021: 12.2 million Euro) despite persistently high material prices as well as effects relating to the allocation and the pandemic. The EBIT margin rose by 4.4 percentage points compared with the prior-year quarter to 20.2% (Q1 2021: 15.8%).
Capital expenditures amounted to 11.1 million Euro in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2021: 5.7 million Euro) and relate mainly to the planned expansion of test capacities. At 30.4 million Euro, adjusted free cash flow was well above the prior-year quarter despite the growth investments (Q1 2021: 22.4 million Euro).
As reported in the ad hoc announcement on May 3, 2022, the company has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2022 due to the current order situation and the available wafer capacities. Elmos now expects Group sales of more than 400 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 21% ± 2 percentage points of sales for fiscal year 2022. The anticipated operating EBIT margin does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. The expansion of test capacities will be continued, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2022, the company still expects to generate a positive operating adjusted free cash flow above the previous year (11.1 million Euro). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 EUR/USD.
We got off to a very successful start in fiscal year 2022 despite the major challenges posed by allocation, the ongoing effects of the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine. Demand for our innovative semiconductors remains strong and all our product segments are showing a dynamic development, as reflected in our full-year guidance, says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. As an innovative semiconductor manufacturer, we will continue to sustainably benefit from the structural market growth and from the increasing electrification of all vehicle systems and functions in the future, Dr. Schneider continues.
Overview of the financial figures
Definitions of selected financial indicators
Quarterly statement Q1 2022
Contact
About Elmos
Notice
05.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)231 7549-575
|Fax:
|+49 (0)231 7549-111
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1344123
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1344123 05.05.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Elmos Semiconductor
|47,95
|-8,14%