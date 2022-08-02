Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 07:39:04

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong second quarter 2022 further positive development expected in the second half of the year

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Report
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong second quarter 2022 further positive development expected in the second half of the year

02.08.2022 / 07:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sales of 105.8 million Euro and EBIT margin of 23.8% in Q2 2022 underscore the successful business performance full year sales of more than 430 million Euro expected in 2022

Dortmund, August 2, 2022: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) continued its positive business performance in the second quarter of 2022 and posted a significant increase in sales and earnings. Thanks to an ongoing high demand for Elmos semiconductors, the Elmos Group generated sales of 105.8 million Euro in the second quarter of 2022, corresponding to an increase of 34.1% year on year (Q2 2021: 78.9 million Euro).

The strong growth generated EBIT of 25.2 million Euro in the second quarter of 2022, despite the further rise in material prices as well as allocation- and pandemic-related effects. The EBIT margin in Q2 2022 improved to 23.8% compared to 15.9% in the prior year.

Capital expenditures, which focused mainly on the expansion of the testing area as planned, amounted to 19.9 million Euro in the second quarter of 2022 (18.8% of sales). Adjusted free cash flow stood at -0.5 million Euro in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2021: -3.4 million Euro) due to the high level of capital expenditures as well as tax payments.

The continued high demand for Elmos innovative semiconductor solutions fuels our business performance and highlights Elmos successful growth strategy. Thanks to the exceptional level of commitment of the entire Elmos team and the close collaboration with our customers and suppliers, we have successfully mastered the enormous challenges of the global supply crisis so far. Despite difficult overall conditions, we expect the dynamic business development to continue in the second half of the year based on the consistently strong order situation, says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

For the full year 2022, the company expects sales of more than 430 million Euro thanks to the positive development in the first half of the year, the consistently encouraging order situation, and the available wafer capacities. Operating EBIT margin is expected to remain unchanged at 21% ± 2 percentage points. The anticipated operating EBIT margin does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. Capital expenditures will remain around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2022, the company is still forecasting a positive operating adjusted free cash flow exceeding the prior-year figure (11.1 million Euro). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.00 EUR/USD.

Overview of the financial figures
Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

  Q2/22 Q2/21 Diff. H1/22 H1/21 Diff.
Sales 105.8 78.9 34.1% 202.2 156.0 29.6%
Gross profit 46.4 34.1 36.0% 90.3 66.7 35.5%
Gross margin in % 43.8% 43.2%   44.7% 42.7%  
Research and development 15.0 12.5 20.1% 28.7 24.8 15.7%
Operating income 21.1 12.8 65.1% 42.3 24.0 75.8%
EBIT 25.2 12.5 101.0% 44.7 24.7 80.7%
EBIT margin in % 23.8% 15.9%   22.1% 15.9%  
Consolidated net income
after non-controlling interests		 16.0 8.5 87.9% 29.5 16.8 76.0%
Basic earnings per share (Euro) 0.93 0.47 99.1% 1.72 0.92 86.4%
Capital expenditures 19.9 17.3 15.5% 31.0 23.0 35.0%
Capital expenditures in % 18.8% 21.9%   15.3% 14.7%  
Adjusted free cash flow -0.5 -3.4   29.9 19.0 57.2%

 Definitions of selected financial indicators
- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses
- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including proceeds from additions to the scope of consolidation)
- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2021 at www.elmos.com

Interim report H1 2022
Further information on the second quarter 2022 and the first half-year 2022 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the interim report for the first half-year 2022. This report is available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on August 2, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone: +49-23175497000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


02.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1410909

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1410909  02.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410909&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Analysen

04.05.22 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
22.02.22 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
10.02.22 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
15.12.21 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.08.21 Elmos Semiconductor Hold Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Elmos Semiconductor 47,80 -2,25% Elmos Semiconductor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: ATX gibt nach -- DAX notiert ebenfalls schwächer -- Wall Street vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen dürften am Dienstag mit Abschlägen in den Handel starten. Die Märkte in Asien geben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen