02.08.2022 07:39:04
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong second quarter 2022 further positive development expected in the second half of the year
Sales of 105.8 million Euro and EBIT margin of 23.8% in Q2 2022 underscore the successful business performance full year sales of more than 430 million Euro expected in 2022
Dortmund, August 2, 2022: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) continued its positive business performance in the second quarter of 2022 and posted a significant increase in sales and earnings. Thanks to an ongoing high demand for Elmos semiconductors, the Elmos Group generated sales of 105.8 million Euro in the second quarter of 2022, corresponding to an increase of 34.1% year on year (Q2 2021: 78.9 million Euro).
The strong growth generated EBIT of 25.2 million Euro in the second quarter of 2022, despite the further rise in material prices as well as allocation- and pandemic-related effects. The EBIT margin in Q2 2022 improved to 23.8% compared to 15.9% in the prior year.
Capital expenditures, which focused mainly on the expansion of the testing area as planned, amounted to 19.9 million Euro in the second quarter of 2022 (18.8% of sales). Adjusted free cash flow stood at -0.5 million Euro in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2021: -3.4 million Euro) due to the high level of capital expenditures as well as tax payments.
The continued high demand for Elmos innovative semiconductor solutions fuels our business performance and highlights Elmos successful growth strategy. Thanks to the exceptional level of commitment of the entire Elmos team and the close collaboration with our customers and suppliers, we have successfully mastered the enormous challenges of the global supply crisis so far. Despite difficult overall conditions, we expect the dynamic business development to continue in the second half of the year based on the consistently strong order situation, says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
For the full year 2022, the company expects sales of more than 430 million Euro thanks to the positive development in the first half of the year, the consistently encouraging order situation, and the available wafer capacities. Operating EBIT margin is expected to remain unchanged at 21% ± 2 percentage points. The anticipated operating EBIT margin does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. Capital expenditures will remain around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2022, the company is still forecasting a positive operating adjusted free cash flow exceeding the prior-year figure (11.1 million Euro). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.00 EUR/USD.
