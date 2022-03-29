|
29.03.2022
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger concludes 2021 financial year with strong growth in revenue and earnings
ElringKlinger concludes 2021 financial year with strong growth in revenue and earnings
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), March 29, 2022 +++ ElringKlinger AG's preliminary figures published on February 25, 2022, have been confirmed by its final audited results for the 2021 financial year. In the financial year just ended, the Group managed to propel revenue by 9.7% to EUR 1,624.4 million (2020: EUR 1,480.4 million). Compared to the direction taken by both global (+3.4% based on IHS data) and European light vehicle production (-5.5%), the company's growth in revenue proved much more buoyant. Furthermore, the Group saw earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rise to EUR 102.0 million (2020: EUR 27.7 million), which corresponds to a margin of 6.3% (2020: 1.9%).
Asked to comment, Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, said, "Against the backdrop of a year marked by pandemic-induced restrictions, supply chain difficulties, and raw material shortages, ElringKlinger's 2021 financial results are more than satisfactory. The past year has shown that ElringKlinger holds a formidable position when it comes to pursuing the mega trend of electromobility and that the Group is very well placed for the next phase of the transformation process, both financially and in terms of products. This will allow us to continue to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities presented by the current transition and to maintain profitable growth in the medium term."
Significant revenue growth in the largest sales regions
Despite these underlying conditions, the Group succeeded in further strengthening profitability with the help of its efficiency stimulus program; it posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 216.1 million (2020: EUR 181.5 million). Taking depreciation and amortization into account, the Group recorded earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 102.0 million (2020: EUR 27.7 million). Overall, the share of net income attributable to the shareholders of ElringKlinger AG thus amounted to EUR 55.7 million in 2021 (2020: EUR -40.8 million). As a result, earnings per share were also well above the prior-year level at EUR 0.88 (2020: EUR -0.64).
ElringKlinger has also established an extremely robust foundation with regard to its balance sheet: with earnings up, net debt was scaled back by a further EUR 90 million in 2021; the net debt ratio improved to 1.7 (Dec. 31, 2020: 2.5), while the equity ratio increased to 47.0% (Dec. 31, 2020: 41.4%).
Balanced dividend policy
Virtual Annual General Meeting
The technological edge of ElringKlinger's products is underscored by several high-volume contracts that are of particular significance to the rapidly expanding E-Mobility business unit. In 2021, for example, ElringKlinger AG announced an order placed by a global battery manufacturer for cell contact systems with a total volume in the mid-triple-digit million euro range, while EKPO reported a high-volume series production order in the high double-digit million euro range for the supply of fuel cell stacks to a German mobility company. In addition, the Group will receive funding of a total of EUR 33.8 million until 2026 to develop a new cell cover design as part of the European "IPCEI Battery 2" project. Thus, ElringKlinger has become one of eleven German companies tasked to establish a European battery value chain as part of this initiative. Moreover, the German government has pre-selected ElringKlinger for the "IPCEI Hydrogen" program, which has yet to be confirmed by the European Commission.
Outlook 2022
Overall, the Group has defined a short-term strategy of action in response to the challenging conditions seen at present. It will be focused primarily on managing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the tense situation within the commodity markets, and the inflationary risks emanating from higher energy, transport, and wage costs. In the medium and long term, the industry as a whole will be shaped by the process of transformation seen within the field of mobility. Benefiting from its early focus and a product portfolio that has already undergone transformation, the Group is very well positioned.
