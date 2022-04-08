DGAP-News: elumeo SE: elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit - video shopping app Jooli exceeds expectations in India

DGAP-News: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

elumeo SE: elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit - video shopping app Jooli exceeds expectations in India



elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit - video shopping app Jooli exceeds expectations in India

- Revenue increases by 20% to EUR 50.7 million (previous year: EUR 42.4 million)

- Adjusted EBITDA more than quintupled to EUR 4.9 million (previous year: EUR 0.9 million)

- Profit after taxes increases from EUR 0.2 million to EUR 9.3 million

- Video shopping app Jooli grows to over 100 channels and more than 1.6 million videos played after launch in India - version for the US market to be launched in second quarter of 2022

- Operational responsibility to be transferred from Wolfgang Boyé to Florian Spatz by the end of the second quarter of 2022

- Wolfgang Boyé to remain Chairman of the Executive Board of elumeo and focus operationally on the development of the wholly owned subsidiary Jooli.com GmbH

Berlin, 8 April 2022 - elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059), the leading electronic retailer of gemstone jewelry in Europe, has published its preliminary figures for its 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements. The company achieved a significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated earnings in 2021.



In financial year 2021, revenue rose by 20% to EUR 50.7 million (previous year: EUR 42.4 million). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) also improved significantly to EUR 4.9 million in the same period, compared to EUR 0.9 million in 2020, and was thus in the upper range of the forecast, which called for a figure in the low to mid-single-digit million range. Consolidated net income increased significantly by EUR 9.1 million from EUR 0.2 million in the previous year to EUR 9.3 million. The Group's equity rose from EUR 4.3 million to EUR 13.7 million due to the significant rise in earnings.

"Financial year 2021 was one of the best in the company's history. The employees of elumeo have defied the adversities of the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully mastered the challenges. We have now posted positive figures for seven quarters in a row, impressively confirming the turnaround," commented Wolfgang Boyé, Chairman of the Executive Board of elumeo SE. "We have succeeded in achieving a significant increase in sales revenues in all sales channels compared to the previous year. The development of our web business, which exceeded the growth rate of the entire German e-commerce industry by more than 50% was particularly outstanding. The main success factor here was the significant increase in our new web customers by 75% compared to the previous year," added Florian Spatz, Chief Sales Officer for the Group.

elumeo continues to significantly exceed expectations with its intuitive, AI-driven video shopping app Jooli, which was launched in Germany in April 2021. After its launch in the Indian market, the app, which focuses on moving images and entertainment, expanded to a total of more than 100 channels by March 2022 and already had more than 130,000 users and 1.6 million videos played in Germany and India by the end of March 2022.

Jooli founder Wolfgang Boyé: "The development in the Indian market in particular significantly exceeds our expectations. In March 2022 alone, we added 27 new channels in India." Based on its success so

far, Jooli will launch a version for the US market in the second quarter of 2022. This will offer channels exclusively related to jewelry to start with. In addition, Jooli has recruited Aykut Çevik, an experienced CTO (Chief Technology Officer), to the company. "A highly motivated and at the same time strong team as well as cloud-native development will support us in establishing Jooli quickly and efficiently as the most successful video shopping app on the market," says Çevik in commenting on his start at Jooli. This means that the building of the team for jooli.com in the first phase of the company's development is largely complete.

Wolfgang Boyé will focus operationally on the development of the 100% elumeo subsidiary Jooli.com GmbH in the future and hand over operational responsibility for the elumeo Group to the previous Chief Sales Officer and Managing Director, Florian Spatz. The handover is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2022. Boyé will remain Chairman of the Executive Board of elumeo.

With the publication of the final figures for financial year 2021 on 26 April 2022, elumeo SE will also announce a forecast corridor for the company's development in 2022.

