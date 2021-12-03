DGAP-News: ENAPTER AG ANNOUNCES START OF SUBSCRIPTION OFFER FOR CASH CAPITAL INCREASE AFTER APPROVAL OF SECURITIES PROSPECTUS

DGAP-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

ENAPTER AG ANNOUNCES START OF SUBSCRIPTION OFFER FOR CASH CAPITAL INCREASE AFTER APPROVAL OF SECURITIES PROSPECTUS



03.12.2021 / 16:27

- Approval of the securities prospectus for the offering of 1,304,347 new shares of Enapter AG by BaFin today

- Key facts of the subscription offer

o Subscription ratio: 17:1

o Subscription price: EUR 23.00 per new share

o Subscription period: 7 December 2021 to 21 December 2021

o Ex-date: 7 December 2021

Berlin (3 December 2021) - Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) announces today's approval of the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for the public offering of 1,304,347 new shares and the start of the subscription offer of its cash capital increase resolved on 28 October 2021.

The new shares of Enapter AG will be offered to the shareholders (with the exception of the majority shareholder BluGreen Company Limited) by granting the indirect subscription right in a subscription ratio of 17:1 (i.e. seventeen old shares grant the right to subscribe for one new share) at a price of EUR 23.00 per new share during the subscription period from 7 December 2021 to 21 December 2021. Anyone who is the owner of no-par value bearer shares of the Company with ISIN DE000A255G02 after the close of the stock exchange on 6 December 2021 is entitled to subscribe. The Company grants shareholders an oversubscription option on new shares not subscribed. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2021. The corresponding subscription offer will be published in the German Federal Gazette on 6 December 2021.

The capital increase has already been fully placed in advance with institutional investors on 29 October 2021 and been executed by means of a securities loan granted by the majority shareholder BluGreen Company Limited for purposes of an accelerated settlement. In the course of the preplacement, the Company received gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 30 million. The increase of the share capital by EUR 1,304,347.00 to EUR 24,405,647.00 has been registered with the commercial register on 9 November 2021. The sole purpose of the subscription offer is to provide to existing shareholders, who were not able to participate in the preplacement of the capital increase, in a second step with the opportunity to participate in the capital measure of 28 October 2021 at the same conditions as in the preplacement. There will be no trading in subscription rights.

Further details of the capital increase and the offer of the new shares can be found in the securities prospectus approved by BaFin, which is available on the website of Enapter AG (www.enapterag.de).

The subscription offer is accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG.

About Enapter AG:

Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are used in 40 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated markets of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0

Disclaimer



This press release as well as the information contained herein shall not constitute or be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Enapter AG in the Federal Republic of Germany or any other jurisdiction, in particular where such offer or solicitation is prohibited or unauthorized, and does not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in shares of Enapter AG from the capital increase as of 28 October 2021 are requested to inform themselves about such restrictions and to comply with them. An investment decision regarding the shares of Enapter AG from the capital increase as of 28 October 2021 may only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) on 3 December 2021, which has been published at www.enapterag.de. The approval by BaFin should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered. Prospective investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities. The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States, to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany is required by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of securities laws of certain countries, in particular the United States. Shares of Enapter AG will not be publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany.

Forward-looking statements



This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Enapter AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enapter AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Enapter AG makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.