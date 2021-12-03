|
DGAP-News: ENAPTER AG ANNOUNCES START OF SUBSCRIPTION OFFER FOR CASH CAPITAL INCREASE AFTER APPROVAL OF SECURITIES PROSPECTUS
ENAPTER AG ANNOUNCES START OF SUBSCRIPTION OFFER FOR CASH CAPITAL INCREASE AFTER APPROVAL OF SECURITIES PROSPECTUS
- Approval of the securities prospectus for the offering of 1,304,347 new shares of Enapter AG by BaFin today
- Key facts of the subscription offer
o Subscription ratio: 17:1
o Subscription price: EUR 23.00 per new share
o Subscription period: 7 December 2021 to 21 December 2021
o Ex-date: 7 December 2021
Berlin (3 December 2021) - Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) announces today's approval of the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for the public offering of 1,304,347 new shares and the start of the subscription offer of its cash capital increase resolved on 28 October 2021.
The new shares of Enapter AG will be offered to the shareholders (with the exception of the majority shareholder BluGreen Company Limited) by granting the indirect subscription right in a subscription ratio of 17:1 (i.e. seventeen old shares grant the right to subscribe for one new share) at a price of EUR 23.00 per new share during the subscription period from 7 December 2021 to 21 December 2021. Anyone who is the owner of no-par value bearer shares of the Company with ISIN DE000A255G02 after the close of the stock exchange on 6 December 2021 is entitled to subscribe. The Company grants shareholders an oversubscription option on new shares not subscribed. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2021. The corresponding subscription offer will be published in the German Federal Gazette on 6 December 2021.
The capital increase has already been fully placed in advance with institutional investors on 29 October 2021 and been executed by means of a securities loan granted by the majority shareholder BluGreen Company Limited for purposes of an accelerated settlement. In the course of the preplacement, the Company received gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 30 million. The increase of the share capital by EUR 1,304,347.00 to EUR 24,405,647.00 has been registered with the commercial register on 9 November 2021. The sole purpose of the subscription offer is to provide to existing shareholders, who were not able to participate in the preplacement of the capital increase, in a second step with the opportunity to participate in the capital measure of 28 October 2021 at the same conditions as in the preplacement. There will be no trading in subscription rights.
Further details of the capital increase and the offer of the new shares can be found in the securities prospectus approved by BaFin, which is available on the website of Enapter AG (www.enapterag.de).
The subscription offer is accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG.
About Enapter AG:
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated markets of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0
