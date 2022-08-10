Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.08.2022 09:55:02

DGAP-News: Enapter AG expands Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enapter AG expands Supervisory Board

10.08.2022 / 09:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

 

Enapter AG expands Supervisory Board
 

Berlin, August 10th 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) has expanded its supervisory board from three to four members. At the company's annual general meeting on July 28th 2022, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Christof Wetter was newly elected to the board.

Christof Wetter holds a doctorate in civil engineering and has been a professor at the Department of Energy, Buildings, Environment at Münster University of Applied Sciences since 1999. His work focuses on renewable energy, biogas plants and biofuels as well as environmental and wastewater technology. In addition, he is active in various consulting and management functions in Germany and abroad. His professional career includes, among others, the Federal Association for the Privatisation of Public Tasks, where he held the position of Managing Director and the Hydroplan Ingenieurgesellschaft, a company of the OTTO Group.

The supervisory board of Enapter AG is thus currently composed as follows: Armin Steiner (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Oswald Werle (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Ragnar Kruse, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Christof Wetter.

 

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 52 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany.  

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com  
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter  
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
 

Contact Financial and Business Press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann 
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

 

 

 


10.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1417361

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1417361  10.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1417361&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

