10.08.2022 09:55:02
DGAP-News: Enapter AG expands Supervisory Board
Berlin, August 10th 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) has expanded its supervisory board from three to four members. At the company's annual general meeting on July 28th 2022, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Christof Wetter was newly elected to the board.
Christof Wetter holds a doctorate in civil engineering and has been a professor at the Department of Energy, Buildings, Environment at Münster University of Applied Sciences since 1999. His work focuses on renewable energy, biogas plants and biofuels as well as environmental and wastewater technology. In addition, he is active in various consulting and management functions in Germany and abroad. His professional career includes, among others, the Federal Association for the Privatisation of Public Tasks, where he held the position of Managing Director and the Hydroplan Ingenieurgesellschaft, a company of the OTTO Group.
The supervisory board of Enapter AG is thus currently composed as follows: Armin Steiner (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Oswald Werle (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Ragnar Kruse, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Christof Wetter.
About Enapter
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 52 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.