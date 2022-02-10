|
DGAP-News: Enapter AG: Expectations for first 'Integration Partner Training' clearly exceeded
Enapter AG: Expectations for first "Integration Partner Training" clearly exceeded
- More than 300 participants from over 30 countries
- Exclusive insights into the future of AEM Electrolysers
A thematic focus of the event series was on current developments within the company, as well as the modularity and safety of Enapter's AEM Electrolysers. In addition to getting an exclusive outlook on the company's next generation of electrolysers, participants received extensive integration tips for Enapter products, explanations about all the latest developments with software, hardware and the Enapter App, as well as comprehensive information on the company's partner programme.
These integration partners create hydrogen applications with their customers based on Enapter's technology, unlocking green hydrogen solutions for diverse areas such as aviation, transport, industry, food production, emergency power, and use in research and development. In total, integration partners responsible for almost 100 different green hydrogen use cases were represented at the event series.
"Our first Online Training Programme was super. With more than 300 participants, our expectations were very clearly exceeded. In the last years, we have been able to significantly expand the number of our integration partners, and we are seeing a steadily growing demand for our electrolysers - also in the megawatt class. With the introduction of the next generation of devices, which will be even lighter, cheaper and more compact, we will ignite the next level of green hydrogen production." - Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Enapter.
Those interested in further information on Enapter's partner programme can find it via the following link: www.enapter.com/partners
About Enapter AG
