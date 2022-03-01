DGAP-News: Enapter AG reaches important milestone towards mass production with new AEM electrolyser EL 4.0

DGAP-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Enapter AG reaches important milestone towards mass production with new AEM electrolyser EL 4.0



01.03.2022

Enapter AG reaches important milestone towards mass production with new AEM electrolyser EL 4.0

- Cleantech company Enapter makes green hydrogen affordable and available for decarbonization of energy, mobility, industry and buildings

- Product innovation EL 4.0 as major milestone from today's mass production to mass production

- Already 400 orders before product launch

- New generation of devices significantly more compact, lighter, and affordable

- Current order backlog at around 11 million - 260 million sales pipeline

Berlin, March 1, 2022 - Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) announces the production of the fourth generation of its patented AEM electrolyser. The EL 4.0 marks a significant milestone from existing series production to mass production of electrolysers starting in 2023. The EL 4.0 is more compact, lighter, and less expensive than its predecessor. For example, the dimensions have been reduced by 4.5 cm and the weight by 17 kg to now 38 kg. Thanks to its compact design and simple installation, the EL 4.0 is suitable for almost any conceivable green hydrogen application. At the same time, the modular design allows any number of units to be connected in series as needed to produce the desired amount of green hydrogen. The latest AEM electrolyser can be used extremely flexibly under a wide range of conditions globally: it can be operated with direct and alternating current and is available in water- and air-cooled variants.

Deliveries of the EL 4.0 will begin in the second half of 2022. Even before the official market launch, there are more than 400 customer orders for the new device. Currently, the total order backlog for this year already exceeds 8 million euros. A further EUR 2.3 million or so has already been contractually agreed for 2023. The sales pipeline is well filled with expressions of interest from potential customers. Current customer inquiries add up to around EUR 260 million. A year ago, customer inquiries at this point were still around 20 million euros.

"Our EL 4.0 is the next building block in fulfilling our mission: to replace fossil fuels with green hydrogen," says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, founder, and CEO of Enapter. "The EL 4.0 allows us to ramp up production and rapidly enter mass production, ensuring rapid availability of green hydrogen in many projects."

The EL 4.0 is the fourth generation of patented AEM electrolysers that Enapter has been developing since 2017. The units available are ISO 22734 certified. Enapter follows a plug-and-play strategy, allowing the electrolysers to be interconnected to produce the appropriate amount of green hydrogen on site, depending on the desired application and green energy resources.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels, driving the energy transition globally. The patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables mass production of cost-effective plug-and-play green hydrogen electrolysers at any scale. The modular systems are already used in 44 countries in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, Thailand, and Russia.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

