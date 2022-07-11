DGAP-News: Enapter AG successfully completes capital increase

DGAP-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

ENAPTER AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE

Berlin 07 July 2022 - Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) announces that it has successfully completed its capital increase initiated on 6 April 2022. In total, gross proceeds of approximately EUR 53 million were raised. A total of 2,789,353 new shares were issued, bringing the share capital to EUR 27,195,000.00. The new shares were placed at EUR 19.00 per share. As part of a strategic partnership, the investor Johnson Matthey, among others, participated in the capital measure, which consists of several parts.

The net proceeds from this capital measure will mainly be used to finance the construction of the Enapter Campus in Saerbeck, Germany. In addition to the dedicated production facility for the mass production of AEM electrolysers, the Enapter Campus will include extensive research and development facilities. Thus, the completed capital increase is an important building block for the financing of the innovative Enapter Campus and the further dynamic growth of the company.

Enapter was accompanied in this capital increase by the investment bank Bryan Garnier, First Berlin Securities Brokerage GmbH, Clarksons Platou Securities AS and mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG.

About Enapter AG

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are already being used today in 49 countries in the energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications sectors, among others.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0

