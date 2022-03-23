DGAP-News: Enapter and VINCI Energies in Germany sign cooperation agreement

DGAP-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Enapter and VINCI Energies in Germany sign cooperation agreement



23.03.2022 / 09:12

Press release

Enapter and VINCI Energies in Germany

sign cooperation agreement

- VINCI Energies Germany intends to use the AEM multicore in green hydrogen production plants for industrial applications and decentralised hydrogen structures

- Enapter's technology approach promises strongest cost reductions for green hydrogen

- Cooperation agreement with VINCI Energies runs for at least five years

Enapter GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02), has entered into a cooperation agreement with the system integrator VINCI Energies Deutschland Industry & Infrastructure GmbH (VINCI Energies for short). The business unit of VINCI Energies, part of the listed French concession and construction group VINCI (ISIN: FR0000125486), intends to use and sell the AEM-Multicore (AEM, Anion Exchange Membrane) large-scale hydrogen plants. The cooperation has a minimum term of five years. No exclusivity and/or purchase guarantee has been agreed at present.



The common goal of the cooperation is to build hydrogen plants that meet the performance and cost requirements of the industry. Under this collaboration, Enapter will provide AEM-Multicore equipment capable of producing approximately 450 kilograms of green hydrogen per day. VINCI Energies intends to integrate the AEM-Multicore into green hydrogen production plants for customers, together with the necessary infrastructure and associated ancillary equipment, and to operate them on site if necessary. Direct implementation at the customer's site will be carried out by VINCI Energies' brands Actemium, a full-service provider of industrial process solutions, and Omexom, an energy infrastructure specialist. There are also plans to use the AEM multicore within the VINCI Group. The decision to cooperate between Enapter and VINCI Energies was preceded by the two partners getting to know each other through Startup Connect. This is VINCI Energies' own program through which the systems integrator brings innovative companies together with experts from the Group's various business units in order to accelerate the development of sustainable business relationships.

"We are very pleased to be working with such a renowned and experienced partner in plant engineering for industry and energy infrastructure as VINCI Energies in Germany. Together, we will advance the energy transition on an industrial scale. With the AEM Multicore, we have the perfect product to meet specific customer requirements for the production of green hydrogen. We believe their customers will appreciate this flexibility," says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Enapter.



"We see very great potential in the production and use of green hydrogen. Enapter is the ideal partner for us to support our expansion strategy in the hydrogen sector. The modular structure and high flexibility, coupled with the high degree of standardization, have convinced us. This allows us to optimally serve the specific requirement profiles of our customers and the extremely dynamic growth of the market for regenerative hydrogen solutions," says Frank Westphal, CEO of VINCI Energies Deutschland Industry & Infrastructure GmbH, of the new cooperation.

AEM Multicore

The AEM Multicore represents a cost-effective alternative to traditional electrolysers in the megawatt class. For this purpose, Enapter combines 420 core modules - so-called AEM stacks - into a complete system that produces green hydrogen in the megawatt range. With this approach, Enapter is pursuing a clear goal: to rapidly reduce costs by scaling many small units into a large green hydrogen plant. Thus, the cost advantage of AEM as the cheapest electrolysis technology can be scaled up.

About VINCI Energies

Networks, performance, energy efficiency, data: In an ever-changing world, VINCI Energies focuses on implementing new technologies. Two developments are particularly supported: digital transformation and energy transition.

Every day, VINCI Energies' 1,800 regionally based, agile and innovative business units increase the reliability, safety, sustainability and efficiency of energy, transport and communications infrastructures, factories, buildings and information systems.

2021: 15.1 billion euros in sales // 85,700 employees // 1,800 business units // 57 countries

VINCI Energies Deutschland Industry & Infrastructure operates in the industrial sector under the Actemium brand and in the energy infrastructure sector under the Omexom brand.

VED offers solutions and services in the field of energy technology, from power generation to transmission, conversion and distribution, and is active in the fields of measurement and control technology, automation and process control technology, and operations management systems. VED plans, builds and operates infrastructures for cities, industry, buildings and the energy sector. To fulfill the contracts with its clients, VED needs electrolysers, which it would like to purchase from Enapter.



About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables mass production of low-cost plug-and-play green hydrogen electrolysers at any scale. The modular systems are already used in 49 countries in energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

