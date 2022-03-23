|
DGAP-News: Enapter and VINCI Energies in Germany sign cooperation agreement
Enapter and VINCI Energies in Germany
- VINCI Energies Germany intends to use the AEM multicore in green hydrogen production plants for industrial applications and decentralised hydrogen structures
- Enapter's technology approach promises strongest cost reductions for green hydrogen
- Cooperation agreement with VINCI Energies runs for at least five years
Enapter GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02), has entered into a cooperation agreement with the system integrator VINCI Energies Deutschland Industry & Infrastructure GmbH (VINCI Energies for short). The business unit of VINCI Energies, part of the listed French concession and construction group VINCI (ISIN: FR0000125486), intends to use and sell the AEM-Multicore (AEM, Anion Exchange Membrane) large-scale hydrogen plants. The cooperation has a minimum term of five years. No exclusivity and/or purchase guarantee has been agreed at present.
"We are very pleased to be working with such a renowned and experienced partner in plant engineering for industry and energy infrastructure as VINCI Energies in Germany. Together, we will advance the energy transition on an industrial scale. With the AEM Multicore, we have the perfect product to meet specific customer requirements for the production of green hydrogen. We believe their customers will appreciate this flexibility," says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Enapter.
AEM Multicore
About VINCI Energies
Networks, performance, energy efficiency, data: In an ever-changing world, VINCI Energies focuses on implementing new technologies. Two developments are particularly supported: digital transformation and energy transition.
VINCI Energies Deutschland Industry & Infrastructure operates in the industrial sector under the Actemium brand and in the energy infrastructure sector under the Omexom brand.
VED offers solutions and services in the field of energy technology, from power generation to transmission, conversion and distribution, and is active in the fields of measurement and control technology, automation and process control technology, and operations management systems. VED plans, builds and operates infrastructures for cities, industry, buildings and the energy sector. To fulfill the contracts with its clients, VED needs electrolysers, which it would like to purchase from Enapter.
Webseite: https://www.vinci-energies.de.
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables mass production of low-cost plug-and-play green hydrogen electrolysers at any scale. The modular systems are already used in 49 countries in energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.
