DGAP-News: Enapter delivers 96 AEM Electrolysers to cooperation partner Wilo

08.06.2022 / 10:00

Enapter delivers 96 AEM Electrolysers to cooperation partner Wilo

- Wilopark head office in Dortmund to be expanded to include H 2 power plant

- With this system, Wilo Group lays the foundation for self-sufficient, decentralised and regenerative energy supply in its new administration and production site

- Green hydrogen from Enapter devices to be used for emergency power and mains backup supply in first step expansion for self-sufficient energy supply foreseen

Berlin, June 08, 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) has delivered 96 AEM Electrolysers to the Wilo Group as part of a cooperation with the company to generate green hydrogen for the energy supply of its Wilopark head office in Dortmund. The Wilo Group is one of the worlds leading premium providers of pumps and pump systems for the building services, water management and industrial sectors.

The H 2 powerplant will be powered by its own photovoltaic system, and the modular system based on Enapters AEM Electrolysers is planned to produce up to 10 tonnes of green hydrogen annually. In the first step, the H 2 power plant will provide emergency power and mains backup supply as a pilot system. In a later expansion stage, the system should enable a self-sufficient energy supply.

The cooperation with Wilo will show how green hydrogen can make a significant contribution to decarbonisation in practice decentrally and with potential to freely scale. We are pleased to realise this flagship project together with Wilo, particularly since their leading pump technology will make them a very important partner in the developing hydrogen industry, says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM)technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 49 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has subsidiaries in Europe, the USA and Asia.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0

About Wilo

The Wilo Group is one of the worlds leading premium providers of pumps and pump systems for the building services, water management and industrial sectors. In the past decade, we have developed from a hidden champion into a visible and connected champion. Today, Wilo has around 8,200 employees worldwide. In 2021, the Wilo Group achieved sales of approx.1.65 Billion Euros. More about Wilo at www.wilo.com .



