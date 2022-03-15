DGAP-News: Enapter publishes SASB data for FY 2021

DGAP-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Enapter publishes SASB data for FY 2021



15.03.2022 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Enapter publishes SASB data for FY 2021



Berlin, March 15 2022; Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) publishes the SASB Report (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) for the financial year 2021. With this report, Enapter makes key figures from the area of environmental, social and governance (ESG) publicly available according to the SASB standard and methodology. The report contains information on the results of the company's activities in the field of sustainability.

Enapter's SASB report is available for download on the company's website in the "Investor Relations" section: https://enapterag.de/en/sustainability-reports/

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables mass production of low-cost plug-and-play green hydrogen electrolysers at any scale. The modular systems are already used in 44 countries in energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Further information:

Webseite: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter_

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Company contacts

Enapter AG - Reinhardstr. 35 - 10117 Berlin

info@enapterag.de

www.enapterag.de

Contact financial and business press

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de