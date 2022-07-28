Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 09:00:04

DGAP-News: Enapter Receives Grant of around 1 Million Euros from the Italian Ministry of Ecological Transition

DGAP-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enapter Receives Grant of around 1 Million Euros from the Italian Ministry of Ecological Transition

28.07.2022 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

Enapter Receives Grant of around 1 Million Euros from the Italian Ministry of Ecological Transition
 

  • Grant earmarked for use in research and development at Enapters Pisa, Italy plant in the field of dry cathodes for hydrogen production
  • In total, the Italian government is providing 50 million euros of investment from the National Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan for hydrogen projects
  • Development of production resources at the Enapter Campus in Saerbeck is proceeding according to plan
     

Berlin, July 28, 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) has been awarded 984,000 euros for further development and research on the AEM Electrolyser as part of a call for proposals from the Ministry of Ecological Transition (MiTE) in Italy.

Specifically, Enapter plans to use the non-repayable grant for the optimisation and industrialisation of the dry cathodes for AEM Electrolysers. The corresponding research & development will take place at the Enapter plant in Pisa. The knowledge gained from this will be used to, among other things, further optimise the AEM Electrolyser mass production process currently being set up at Enapters plant in Saerbeck, Germany. Enapter plans to have a production capacity of up to 10,000 AEM green hydrogen generators per month in Saerbeck from 2023, after a test and start-up period.

In total, the MiTE is providing funding of 50 million euros for various projects, which come from the National Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan. Of this, 20 million euros will be used for projects of public research institutions. An extra 30 million euros will be distributed to a total of 15 companies with their own projects in the field of hydrogen technology. 

"We were overjoyed that Enapters proposal received the most points of any in the national grant competition and are very pleased about this support from Italy. This motivates us even more to promote the further development of our location in Pisa. Both our sites, in Germany and in Italy, will complement each other excellently in the future. Ultimately, the aim is to make a significant contribution to decarbonisation with our AEM Electrolysers," says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Enapter.
About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 49 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany. 

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.
 

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com  
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter  
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
 

Contact Financial and Business Press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann 
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
Email: enapter@edicto.de

 


28.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1407641

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1407641  28.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407641&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Enaptermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Enaptermehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enapter 16,65 -3,20% Enapter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen