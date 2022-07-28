|
28.07.2022 09:00:04
DGAP-News: Enapter Receives Grant of around 1 Million Euros from the Italian Ministry of Ecological Transition
DGAP-News: Enapter AG
PRESS RELEASE
Enapter Receives Grant of around 1 Million Euros from the Italian Ministry of Ecological Transition
Berlin, July 28, 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) has been awarded 984,000 euros for further development and research on the AEM Electrolyser as part of a call for proposals from the Ministry of Ecological Transition (MiTE) in Italy.
Specifically, Enapter plans to use the non-repayable grant for the optimisation and industrialisation of the dry cathodes for AEM Electrolysers. The corresponding research & development will take place at the Enapter plant in Pisa. The knowledge gained from this will be used to, among other things, further optimise the AEM Electrolyser mass production process currently being set up at Enapters plant in Saerbeck, Germany. Enapter plans to have a production capacity of up to 10,000 AEM green hydrogen generators per month in Saerbeck from 2023, after a test and start-up period.
In total, the MiTE is providing funding of 50 million euros for various projects, which come from the National Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan. Of this, 20 million euros will be used for projects of public research institutions. An extra 30 million euros will be distributed to a total of 15 companies with their own projects in the field of hydrogen technology.
"We were overjoyed that Enapters proposal received the most points of any in the national grant competition and are very pleased about this support from Italy. This motivates us even more to promote the further development of our location in Pisa. Both our sites, in Germany and in Italy, will complement each other excellently in the future. Ultimately, the aim is to make a significant contribution to decarbonisation with our AEM Electrolysers," says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Enapter.
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 49 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.
Further information:
Website: https://www.enapter.com
Contact Financial and Business Press:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
